GNPC pitches Voltaian Basin as credible oil exploration prospect to investors

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has described the Voltaian Basin as a scientifically credible exploration opportunity for investors, as preparations advance for the drilling of the basin’s first exploration well.

The Deputy Chief Executive of GNPC in charge of Exploration and Production, Michael Aryeetey, said the basin should be assessed on the basis of its geological prospects rather than presented as an established producing petroleum province.

“We are not presenting a proven producing province; we are presenting a scientifically credible exploration opportunity that merits serious evaluation,” he said.

Mr Aryeetey made the remarks at the 2026 Local Content and Content Exhibition (LCCE2026) in Takoradi, where he outlined the basin’s investment prospects and the ongoing work by GNPC Explorco to prepare for its first exploration well.

He also participated in a panel discussion on the topic, “Voltaian Regional Competition for E&P Investment: Prospects and Risks,” where he highlighted the importance of continued geological assessment and exploration drilling in establishing the basin’s commercial potential.

According to him, sustained exploration activities would help strengthen investor confidence by providing further geological information to guide investment decisions.

He also stressed the need for sustained engagement with host communities, proper land mapping and transparent compensation arrangements as part of efforts to advance exploration activities.

The Voltaian Basin is one of Ghana’s frontier petroleum exploration areas, with its prospects dependent on further geological studies and drilling to establish the presence and commercial viability of hydrocarbon resources.