GEPA wins four awards at 7th Africa Public Sector Conference

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has received four awards at the 7th Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA), in recognition of its contributions to trade facilitation, public sector financial management and the promotion of Ghanaian businesses in international markets.

The awards recognise GEPA’s performance in public sector leadership in trade and investment, public sector financial management, trade facilitation and SME global market integration.

The conference brought together government officials, policymakers and public and private sector executives from across Africa to discuss innovation, leadership and strategies for sustainable public sector development.

GEPA’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Administration and Operations delivered an address on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, highlighting the Authority’s role in advancing Ghana’s non-traditional export sector and facilitating international trade.

The address also highlighted GEPA’s support for local businesses seeking to improve their competitiveness and expand their presence in international markets.

The four awards add to the Authority’s recognition for its role in promoting Ghanaian enterprises and creating opportunities for businesses to access global markets.