Mahama defends cost-saving Independence Day budget; calls GHS20m spending ‘Unconscionable’

President John Dramani Mahama, has defended the decision to scale down Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration, stating that it would have been “unconscionable” to spend GH¢20 million amid the nation’s ongoing economic crisis.

Speaking at the 68th Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee House yesterday, Thursday, March 6, Mahama, stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility and prudent resource management.

Mahama recalled that the state spent GH¢15 million on last year’s celebration in Koforidua and GH¢13.7 million the previous year in Ho, Volta Region.

Estimates for this year’s event at Independence Square, suggested it would cost at least GH¢20 million, if held on the same scale.

Yesterday event, themed “Reflect, Review, and Reset,” President Mahama emphasized the need for proactive measures to secure Ghana’s future saying “This is necessary considering the economic crisis our nation is currently experiencing. Large-scale celebrations often come with significant security and infrastructure costs, which strain the national budget”.

“By reducing the scale of the commitment, we wish to demonstrate a commitment to fiscal responsibility and the efficient use of our limited resources,” Mahama stated.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was among the dignitaries at Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee House.

Nana Addo, arrived without his famous chair, which he used to travel in a 8V Toyota Land Cruiser across the country in.

He took a seat on a regular chair next to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, whom he did not ask to rise and greet him, as he used to instruct traditional rulers to do when he was President.

Also present was the former Speaker of Parliament and current Chairman of the Council of State, Edward Doe Adjaho, and the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

President Mahama, underscored the need for careful financial management as Ghana navigates severe economic challenges.

“In a year when we are calling on all to sacrifice, including workers who have graciously accepted a base pay adjustment far below the rate of inflation, it is unconscionable to spend that kind of money on a few hours of celebration. Today’s event will save us 95% of the estimated cost of the event,” Mahama added.

Government significantly scaled back spending on this year’s Independence Day celebrations, cutting costs by 90percent as it prioritises fiscal discipline.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, had explained that “I can reveal that this year’s celebrations will cost a tenth (GHS 1.5m) of what was spent in Koforidua last year,” he said, adding that the 2023 event had cost GHS 15 million ($1.2 million).

As part of cost-saving measures, the government reduced the number of participants from 3,600 security personnel and thousands of schoolchildren to just over 500.

“The Independence Day celebration remains significant to President Mahama, but it must be marked in a way that allows for critical savings,” Kwakye Ofosu said.

The move reflects the administration’s broader efforts to rein in public spending as Ghana navigates a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The President assured Ghanaians that the scaled-down 68th Independence Day celebration, does not lessen the occasion’s importance and significance, emphasizing that Ghana’s independence remains the most critical event in the nation’s history, as it set the country on the path to nationhood.

“This scaled-down celebration does not diminish the importance and significance of this occasion in any way. Ghana’s independence is the single most important event in our history as it sets us on the path of nationhood.

“It is even more significant because it lifts the flame of independence in sub-Saharan Africa by inspiring other countries yoked to colonial exploitation to seek independence and self-determination,” Mahama stated.

The decision to scale down the celebration was made in light of the current economic challenges facing the nation.

Despite the reduced scale, the event continues to hold great symbolic value, reminding Ghanaians of the sacrifices made by their forefathers and the enduring spirit of independence that continues to inspire the nation.

President Mahama, also called on residents of Bawku and its surrounding areas to embrace peace and renew friendships to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

His plea, follows the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the deaths of about 56 people. The ongoing tensions have led to the imposition of a curfew in Bawku and its environs, with restricted movement between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Mahama urged the people of Bawku to prioritize peace for the sake of future generations.

“The people of Bawku and other areas, it is time for lasting peace to prevail. Our children deserve to inherit a peaceful land where their dreams are nurtured, not a place where their nightmares are relived. They deserve to inherit a land where our markets are bustling with trade, not tension and conflict. They deserve schools that echo with learning, not melancholy,” Mahama stated.

He further urged the residents not to be swayed by mistrust or the weight of past grievances, emphasizing the need to move forward together.

“Let us give renewal and friendship a chance. Let us give peace a chance. This is not an invitation to simply forget the past; far from it. It is an invitation to live above it,” he added.

The President reiterated that policies alone, no matter how well-crafted or well-intentioned, will not change Ghana’s reality unless backed by concrete action.

According to him, real transformation requires bold steps beyond policy formulation to drive economic growth and national development.

“This is a defining moment, but policies alone, no matter how sound or well-intentioned, will not change our reality. Action will. As President, I am taking the necessary steps to create growth opportunities and enhance our economic independence,” he stated.

He urged young Ghanaians to seize opportunities and play an active role in building a self-sufficient nation.

“Young Ghanaians must step up to the plate, seize these opportunities, and contribute to building a self-sufficient nation. Ghana’s economic future is in your hands,” he added.

The president’s remarks underscored his administration’s commitment to fostering economic empowerment, encouraging innovation, and ensuring that Ghana’s independence translates into sustainable development.