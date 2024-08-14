Major 2Major Politics

NDC to launch manifesto on August 24, in Central region

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to inform the general public, that its manifesto for the 2024 general elections will be launched in the Central region on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. 

The Planning Committee responsible for the successful organization of the manifesto launch comprises: 

1. Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (Director of Interparty and Civil Society Relations of the NDC)- Chairman 

2. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Esq. (Deputy General Secretary)- Member 

3. Comrade Sammy Gyamfi Esq. (Communications Officer)- Member 

4. Comrade Elikem Kotoko (Deputy National Organizer)- Member 

5. Mr. Ludwig Hlordze (Director, Protocol and Logistics)- Member 

6. Nana Oye-Bampoe Esq. (Secretary to the Manifesto Committee)- Member 

7. Mrs. Beatrice Annan Esq. (Deputy Spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign)- Member 

8. Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (Former Minister of Sports)- Member 

9. Dr. Bernadette Hoffman- Member 

The venue, time and other details for the programme will be announced by the Planning Committee in due course. 

Signed. 

HON. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey 

General Secretary

