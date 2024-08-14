NPP made inroads in Volta Region with propaganda – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has remarked that the New Patriotic Party has made inroads in the Volta Region because of propaganda.

He made this remark while addressing a charged crowd of party faithful in the Volta Region, where he is on a campaign tour.

The former President used the opportunity to remind the people of the Volta Region not to fall for the propaganda of the governing NPP because the NDC has always been instrumental in the development of the region.

“In Rawlings’ time, the NPP used to get single digits. In 2020, the NPP made 14%. What this means is that the NPP is making inroads into the Volta Region.

Now, what do they do? They use propaganda and they come and tell you, you vote for NDC all the time and yet NDC has done nothing for you.

And so even though we can see what we have gotten under NDC, the propaganda is so strong that we actually believe that NDC has done nothing.

Yet when you take the Volta Region from electricity to water, to education, to health, to roads, everything that you find here in the Volta Region was provided by the NDC.

Anytime the NPP is in government, the development of infrastructure in the Volta Region comes to a halt until the NDC comes back. All the roads that we started from Juapong to Adidome, we were about 80% complete.

The fact that we had even reached 80%, that road would not have been continued. Look at the road from Juapong Podoe to Abotia. We had contractors on it and the road should’ve been completed by now. As soon as we left office, the road came to a standstill,” he said.