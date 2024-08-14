Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang to embark on a tour of three prominent markets in Accra

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is set to embark on a day-long tour of three prominent markets in Accra this Thursday, August 15, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by her Spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng, aimed to engage directly with market women, traders, and various stakeholders in the bustling market environment.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will visit Mallam Atta, Kaneshie, and Makola markets, where she plans to interact with market women, shop attendants, kayayei (head porters), commercial drivers, and shoppers to better understand their challenges and aspirations.

The statement said a key focus of the tour will be to outline the NDC’s women’s financial empowerment policies, including the ambitious plan for a Women’s Development Bank.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for approximately one million women in business, from food vendors to hairdressers to gain access to loans characterized by flexible payment terms.

“The tour represents our commitment to empowering women in business and lifting them out of financial hardships.”

The statement noted that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s engagement will provide valuable insights into how we can better support these women in achieving economic independence.

It added that the visit is anticipated to foster dialogue and encouragement among women traders while emphasizing the NDC’s dedication to gender equality and economic empowerment as integral components of their electoral platform.