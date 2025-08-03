GeneralMajor 2

MultiChoice responds to Sam George over DStv pricing concerns

MultiChoice Ghana has issued a formal response to recent comments made by Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, regarding DStv subscription fees.

In a media statement released today, the pay-TV giant expressed disappointment over the Minister’s stance while reaffirming its commitment to constructive dialogue.

MultiChoice stated that it had been engaging with the Minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA) in good faith to address pricing concerns. The company described the Minister’s public statements as “regrettable,” emphasizing that it had already submitted a proposal for further discussions to resolve the matter amicably.

“We value our long-standing presence in Ghana, spanning over 30 years, and the livelihoods of our employees, dealers, installers, and subscribers,” said Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana. “We are committed to working with the Honourable Minister and the NCA to find a resolution.”

The company defended its pricing structure, citing the “extremely challenging competitive and macro-economic environment” in which it operates. While acknowledging the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi, MultiChoice dismissed the notion of reducing subscription fees as proposed by the Minister, stating that such a move would not be sustainable.

Sam George fires back at DStv, demands price cuts

“We strive to keep subscription fees as low as possible without compromising service quality or customer choice,” the statement read.

MultiChoice reiterated its commitment to complying with Ghanaian laws and regulations while urging authorities to engage constructively. The company expressed hope for a resolution that balances consumer interests with the realities of operating in a tough economic climate.

MultiChoice is calling for all parties to work together to avoid an impasse that could negatively impact stakeholders, including subscribers and local businesses that rely on DStv services.

Read the attached press statement in full below:

