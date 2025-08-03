FDA suspends production of Tasty Tom tomato mix over safety concerns

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an immediate suspension of the manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix following an investigation that revealed significant safety violations at the production facility of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited.

The FDA has also ordered a recall of all canned products and specific batches of the 380g and 1.05kg pouches due to contamination risks.

The FDA’s decision comes after multiple consumer complaints prompted an inspection of Nutrifoods’ manufacturing plant. The investigation uncovered poor maintenance of critical equipment and inadequate monitoring systems, which compromised product integrity.

Key findings included:

– Faulty sealing mechanisms in canned products, leading to contamination.

– Bloating and mold growth in pouched products, posing serious health risks.

This incident has raised questions about regulatory oversight, as Nutrifoods had previously been barred from manufacturing the product in January 2025. The FDA has launched internal investigations to determine if there were lapses in enforcement.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has suspended the manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix with immediate effect. A market recall of all canned Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix products, and specific batches of the product in pouches (the 380g and 1.05kg pouches) was earlier directed by the FDA.

“The suspension follows consumer complaints and FDA’s investigation of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited’s manufacturing plant, which established infractions on standards and quality. Maintenance of critical manufacturing equipment was poor, and monitoring systems were inadequate to protect public health and safety,” the statement read.

Due to operational failures at the manufacturing facility, the sealing of the canned products was faulty, resulting in contamination and bloated pouches. In some cases, mold was detected, triggering significant health and safety risks. This prompted an immediate suspension of operations and a recall of the affected products.

“In line with the FDA’s commitment to transparency and accountability, internal investigations have commenced to ascertain if there were regulatory lapses, particularly because Nutrifoods had earlier in January 2025 been barred from manufacturing the product. Any dereliction of duty identified will be swiftly dealt with in order to strengthen the FDA’s regulatory oversight,” the statement added.

Any dereliction of duty identified will be swiftly addressed to strengthen the regulatory framework of the FDA.

The FDA urges consumers, retailers, and wholesalers to comply with the recall directive and discontinue the sale or use of affected products.

The Authority reassures the public of its continued vigilance in safeguarding health standards.



