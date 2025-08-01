GeneralHealthMajor 1

Nutrifoods orders immediate recall of Tasty Tom tomato mix over health scare

3 Min Read
Nutrifoods/Tasty Tom

…FDA, National Security intervene over bloated products

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, producers of the popular Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, has issued an immediate recall of several batches of the product following a joint directive from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and National Security over reported bloating of some packaged products.

The company, a joint venture between global agri-business giant Olam and Japanese food company Sanyo Foods, confirmed the recall late Thursday, assuring the public that steps were underway to retrieve affected stocks and ensure consumer safety.

According to the company’s official notice, the recall affects all canned 210g and 400g Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix products currently on the market, as well as selected pouches of 380g and 1.05kg with batch numbers ranging from 20072501/P1 to 24072502/P2, all set to expire between January 20 and January 24, 2027.

120072501/P120/1/2027
220072501/P220/1/2027
320072502/P120/1/2027
420072502/P220/1/2027
521072501/P321/1/2027
621072501/P421/1/2027
721072502/P321/1/2027
821072502/P421/1/2027
924072501/P124/1/2027
1024072501/P224/1/2027
1124072502/P124/1/2027
1224072502/P224/1/2027

Consumers are advised to inspect their packs and discontinue use if they fall within the affected range. The batch numbers can be found on the back panel of the product.

Gayheart Mensah/FDA

The recall follows consumer complaints about bloating in some of the products, an issue that could pose health risks if consumed. In January this year, the FDA had already suspended the production of the 210g and 400g canned versions due to regulatory compliance concerns. This latest action tightens the scrutiny on Nutrifoods’ manufacturing practices. Production of the affected lines has now been halted entirely pending further investigations.

Nutrifoods Ghana is urging all affected customers to immediately stop using the products, return them to any Nutrifoods distributor or the company’s Tema office, and reach out via 050 538 4429 (8:00 AM – 8:00 PM, weekdays) or email [email protected] for further instructions. The company assures consumers that replacement of affected products will be done with no difficulty.

Jay Jagadip Anjaria, Business Head of Nutrifoods Ghana, expressed the company’s regrets over the development: “We deeply regret any disruption to our consumers and trade partners. Our commitment to food safety and quality remains unwavering, and we are working closely with the FDA to resolve this issue promptly.” He added that transparency and cooperation with regulators are top priorities during the recall process.

For returns and inquiries, consumers can contact Nutrifoods Ghana Ltd. at 17 Dadeban Road, North Industrial Area, Accra, by phone on +233 (0)30 222 2200 or by email at [email protected].

