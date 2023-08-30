‘Make noise, they’ve arrested me’ – Gabon’s ousted president begs friends worldwide

Gabon’s ousted president Ali Bongo has confirmed that a coup has taken place in the country in an unofficial address to international friends.



In a 51-second video shared on social media, Bongo is seen in a room at the presidential palace appealing to his friends across the world to ‘make noise’ against his arrest which took place after the military announced his ouster in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30.



He also confirmed that he is isolated at the presidency because his son had been taken away and his wife is being held at another place.



“My name is Ali Bongo Ondimba, president of Gabon. I am sending a message to all the friends of all the friends that we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise, to make noise.



“The people here have arrested me and my family, my son is somewhere, my wife is in another place and I am at the residence. Nothing is happening. I don’t know what is going on.



“So I am telling you to make noise, to make noise, to make noise really. Thank you,” his address read.



According to reports, his popular son, Valentin Bongo Ondimba has been arrested by the junta on charges of embezzlement and per other reports, treason.



Hundreds thronged the streets of the capital Libreville to celebrate with the junta hours after announcing the ouster of Bongo who has been in power for 14 years.



