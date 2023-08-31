GeneralMajor 1

OSP ordered to return Cecilia Dapaah’s money within seven days

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Court orders OSP to return Cecilia Dapaah’s seized money within seven days
An Accra High Court has mandated the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to return Cecilia Dapaah’s seized money to her within a period of seven days.
The former Sanitation Minister found herself entangled in a legal dispute when her assets were seized by the OSP.

However, the court has overturned this action, directing the OSP to return the confiscated funds to her.
The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.
Following a search of Madam Dapaah’s residence, the OSP filed a motion to confirm the seized money the office retrieved from her residence and to also confirm the frozen bank accounts.
Madam Dapaah became the talk of the town in July 2023, when the Chronicle Newspaper reported that her domestic helps had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis and dollars.
Cecilia Dapaah subsequently resigned from her position after a public uproar. She was arrested by the OSP and was later granted bail.
Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, searched the home of the former Minister of Sanitation.

You Might Also Like

OSP & A-G in power play over Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen millions

Cecilia Dapaah denies having $5m, GH¢48m in her bank accounts

All that money and you can’t buy a good wig – Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah

EX-minister holds US$6.590 million, GH¢52. 430 million in cash & investments

Share this Article
Previous Article ‘Make noise, they’ve arrested me’ – Gabon’s ousted president begs friends worldwide
Next Article Boakye Agyarko withdraws from run-off with Addai-Nimoh
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Climate envoy urged to make animal welfare part of the discussion during Africa Climate Summit
General Major 3
Global Trading Survey 2023: African traders’ most and least favoured trading times revealed
Business Major 3
Ukraine/Russia: New history textbook is a blatant attempt to unlawfully indoctrinate school children
Major 4 World
Clean Air Zone reduces air pollution levels in Birmingham – study
Health Major 3
Lost your password?