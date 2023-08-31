Boakye Agyarko withdraws from run-off with Addai-Nimoh

Boakye Agyarko, a flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has formally announced his decision to refrain from the party’s upcoming run-off election to determine the 5th aspirant in the just ended special delegates conference.

It comes after the party said its national council will vote in a run-off on Saturday (2 September) to decide between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh for the fifth slot of the flagbearer poll.

The decision was arrived at after the council met on Wednesday (30 August).

However, a statement issued by Agyarko on Thursday (31 August), said the decision is unconstitutional citing other legal breaches.

“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication? It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream.

“Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner is only detrimental to fair play and justice. It is a clear violation of the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College. It is an unconstitutional act which | cannot allow myself to be associated with.”

“I, therefore, respectfully, serve this notice to refrain from such a contest. As always, I wish the party well,” the statement said.