I don’t regret making ‘this IGP is not correct’ statement – COP Mensah

The Commission of the Police (COP), who was heard allegedly skimming to replace the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Alex Mensah, has admitted that he described Dr George Akuffo Dampare as ‘not correct’.

Testifying at the public hearing on the leaked tape in parliament on Thursday, August 31, 2023, COP Mensah said that he does not regret the statement he made and would repeat it again if need be.

He said that the action of the IGP has led to many officers of the Ghana Police Service being unhappy.

“Honourable chair, I would not deny that fact today, tomorrow or the next day. It is something, I would not run away from. I would say it everywhere, anywhere that I go.

“And you can do your own investigations, call police officers, underground and find out from them,” he said after he was asked by the vice chair of the parliamentary committee investigating the leaked tape, James Agalga, whether he said “this IGP is not correct”.

He added that he made the statement because of the actions and inactions of the current IGP, which he said could be detrimental to the outcome of the 2024 elections.

“My concern was and is that as we speak, majority of police officers are not happy. And these same people are those who are going to police the election. And remember, police officers vote, their wives vote, their child vote, their mothers and fathers votes. That is my concern,” he said.

Background:

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.

In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.

The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.

He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.

“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.

Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.