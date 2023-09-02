Major 2World

Congrats to coup leader: Daughter of Gabon president celebrates father’s ouster?

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

Malika Bongo Pereira, daughter of ousted president of Gabon has posted a congratulatory message on social media.

The message is tied to the events of August 30 which saw the formal overthrow of her father, Ali Bongo Ondimba, after 14 years in office.

She posted a message on the same day congratulating her father’s former head of presidential guard, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led the coup.

Oligui Nguema was subsequently named head of the transition by the junta.

“Mes Félicitations au nouveau Président de la Transition, son Exellence Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema #Gabon #transition2023,” her post in French read.

Its meaning in English is: “Congratulations to the new President of the Transition,his Excellency Brice Fence Oligui Nguema #Gabon #transition2023.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of the new military ruler in ceremonial attire.

Malika, actively campaigned for her father and the ruling Republican Party of Gabon (PRG), one whose ticket she has been a lawmaker.

The coup leaders cancelled the August 26 vote and suspended a number of institutions pending reorganization and the announcement of a formal transition period for the Central African oil producer.

You Might Also Like

‘Make noise, they’ve arrested me’ – Gabon’s ousted president begs friends worldwide

ECOWAS urged to reconsider forced reinstatement of deposed Nigerien leader

Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

Pastor jailed for life after planning coup and black genocide

Share this Article
Previous Article Naked envy & sheer arrogance on display at IGP coup plot probe
Next Article Democracy becoming instrument for defrauding the people – Ex-SC Justice William Atuguba
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Chastising IGP publicly awful, probe should have been done without media – Major Oduro
General Major 2
We’ll demand the removal of Dampare after BoG Governor – Mahama Ayariga
General Major 2
Prof. Gyampo fires COP Alex Mensah for describing IGP as the worst
General Major 1
Democracy becoming instrument for defrauding the people – Ex-SC Justice William Atuguba
General Major 2
Lost your password?