Let your governance meet benefits of citizens- WASCI to Africa leaders

By Patrick Biddah

The West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) has made a clarion call on African leaders, to make their governance meet the benefits and aspirations of their citizens.

This , according to WASCI, is to help reduce the apathy and general discontentment among these citizens in the respective countries which is leading to instabilities in the sub-region .

The Executive Director of the West Africa Civil Society Institute, Nana Asantewaa Afadzinuo, who made the call yesterday November 7, 2023 at a conference, was of the view that countries in West Africa in particular, have seen their citizens celebrating the overthrow of their leaders.

“ The citizens are not against democracy but they are against the way it is being practiced because they are not seeing their benefit”, she indicated.

The two-day conference which ends today November 8, 2023, brought together civil society organizations from countries such as Mali , Nigeria Guinea, Burkina Faso and the host nation Ghana and was to brainstorm on the best way to reverse the dwindling democratic processes which is resulting in take overs by the Military.

Although, democracy is backsliding in the global space, Nana Afadzinuo, said the spate at which it is happening in Africa leaves much to desire.

For her, it is worrying to see how leaders manipulate the constitution in order to stay in office after their mandate ends when everything shoes they have fallen out with their citizens.

Under the theme; Strengthening Democracy and State -Citizens Relations In West Africa, the strategies and policies that will be formulated after the conference, will be tabled before the Economic Community Of West Africa State ( ECOWAS ) for deliberation

“ As CSOs we are not a military organization. Ours is to do the advocacy for the right things to be done “, she pointed out.

Nana Afadzinuo, who did not shield the CSOs from blame, indicated that the conference will also look at what steps the CSOs, are to take to improve their advocacy towards achieving results.

The Executive Director of the West Africa Network For Peace Building ( WANEP), Mr Chukuemeka Eze, said the way citizens are celebrating optional government, called for the need now for the African Union , ECOWAS and even the United Nations to be bold and assertive in directing leaders to stick to the true tenets of democracy.

As CSOs, he was of the view that there should be more boldness in them, pointing out the mistakes of these leaders, adding that the partnership with other CSOs should equally be strengthened.