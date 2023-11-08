GeneralMajor 3

Civil unrest in Ada West District leaves two dead; Dsitrict Chief Executive attacked

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Ada West District Assembly has issued a statement regarding a civil unrest that has resulted in the death of two individuals in the Toflokpo Electoral Area. The unrest is primarily caused by an ongoing dispute between local salt miners and the Electrochem Songor Salt project, which has escalated into acts of vandalism by angry youths.

According to the statement issued by the Ada West District Coordinating Director, Aaron Otoo, four excavators belonging to Electrochem Ghana Ltd were destroyed by the irate youth.

The situation turned even more violent, when the District Chief Executive, Sampson T. Kpankpah, arrived at the area in response to a distress call and was brutally attacked.

 His vehicle was also vandalize,d as he tried to escape from the angry mob, which reportedly consisted of around 300 individuals.

Hon. Sampson T. Kpankpah was immediately rushed to the Sege Polyclinic in the Ada West District Assembly for medical treatment.

More Read

Electrochem Ghana denies killing man over Songhor salt

Akufo-Addo happy with McDan’s US$88 million Songhor Salt Fields
One million tonnes from Ada-Songor’s  41,000-acre salt fields soon
Tidal waves wreak havoc Keta and Ada communities again

Although he has been discharged, he has been advised to seek additional medical care to ensure there are no internal injuries.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Ada West District Assembly, has called for calm among the residents of Toflokpo.

The District Security Council is taking necessary measures to regain control and restore order in the area.

Both the salt miners and the Electrochem Songor Salt project, have been urged to refrain from further involvement in the area until the situation is resolved.

Authorities are treating this civil unrest as a serious matter and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents in the Ada West District.

The District Assembly is working diligently to resolve the dispute and prevent any further loss of life or damage to property.

You Might Also Like

Electrochem Ghana denies killing man over Songhor salt

Akufo-Addo happy with McDan’s US$88 million Songhor Salt Fields

One million tonnes from Ada-Songor’s  41,000-acre salt fields soon

Tidal waves wreak havoc Keta and Ada communities again

Share this Article
Previous Article Let your governance meet benefits of citizens- WASCI to Africa leaders
Next Article Newmont told to suspend exploration works in Ahafo North
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Brukina causes cancer: The Science 
Health Major 4
Otumfuo affirms rejection of KK Sarpong, issues fresh order on Offinso stool
General Major 4
CHRAJ indicts Ghana Airports Board Chairman
Business Major 1
Undue influence charge against Opuni, Seidu Agongo discredited
General Major 1
Lost your password?