Civil unrest in Ada West District leaves two dead; Dsitrict Chief Executive attacked

The Ada West District Assembly has issued a statement regarding a civil unrest that has resulted in the death of two individuals in the Toflokpo Electoral Area. The unrest is primarily caused by an ongoing dispute between local salt miners and the Electrochem Songor Salt project, which has escalated into acts of vandalism by angry youths.

According to the statement issued by the Ada West District Coordinating Director, Aaron Otoo, four excavators belonging to Electrochem Ghana Ltd were destroyed by the irate youth.

The situation turned even more violent, when the District Chief Executive, Sampson T. Kpankpah, arrived at the area in response to a distress call and was brutally attacked.

His vehicle was also vandalize,d as he tried to escape from the angry mob, which reportedly consisted of around 300 individuals.

Hon. Sampson T. Kpankpah was immediately rushed to the Sege Polyclinic in the Ada West District Assembly for medical treatment.

Although he has been discharged, he has been advised to seek additional medical care to ensure there are no internal injuries.

In response to the escalating tensions, the Ada West District Assembly, has called for calm among the residents of Toflokpo.

The District Security Council is taking necessary measures to regain control and restore order in the area.

Both the salt miners and the Electrochem Songor Salt project, have been urged to refrain from further involvement in the area until the situation is resolved.

Authorities are treating this civil unrest as a serious matter and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents in the Ada West District.

The District Assembly is working diligently to resolve the dispute and prevent any further loss of life or damage to property.