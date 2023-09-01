Akufo-Addo happy with McDan’s US$88 million Songhor Salt Fields

By Paul Mamattah

The President, Nana Akufo–Addo, has inaugurated an 88 million-dollar ultra-modern salt mine and processing plant at Songhor in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region.

Commissioning the salt mine and processing plant which is to produce 1 million metric tonnes of salt yearly, President Akufo-Addo, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to collaborating with the private sector to drive the development of the extractive industry.

Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of MacDan Group, is a wholly owned Ghanaian company registered in 2017 under the laws of Ghana which is strategically positioned to leverage over two decades of expertise and resources to invest in and maximize returns from the salt and chemical industries.

The President, acknowledged the significant role played by the private sector in advancing the extractive industry, which encompasses sectors such as mining, oil, and gas.

He highlighted the importance of attracting private sector investments for job creation, revenue generation and sustainable growth.

The President, expressed confidence in the potential of the extractive industry to immensely contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic transformation and prosperity stressing government’s commitment to partnering with the private sector is underpinned by a vision of creating a resilient and diversified economy.

President Akufo-Addo, reinforced Ghana’s position as not only a favorable business destination in Africa but also the preferred location for a perfect blend of mineral resources, potential, and a stable regulatory environment and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable regulatory framework that provides security and support for businesses operating in the country.

He lauded the notable contributions and bold initiatives of the Chairman of MacDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur, in the development of the country’s salt industry.

President Akufo-Addo, praised Mac Dan for his visionary approach and unwavering commitment to the growth of Ghana’s salt industry.

“MacDan’s pioneering efforts have not only helped expand the industry but have also contributed to job creation, economic development, and national self-sufficiency in salt production”, he added.

The President, underscored the importance of supporting entrepreneurial ventures like MacDan’s that contribute to the country’s economic transformation.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, citing examples of ongoing initiatives to improve infrastructure, streamline regulations, and enhance access to finance.

He promised to construct roads leading to the Songor Salt Mine in Ada to aid the smooth operation of the mine saying; he will ensure the Ministry of Roads and Highways gets the necessary funds to ensure the road is constructed on time.



“I have taken note of the request by McDan for the construction of some major roads leading to the mine and I will put this request to the Minister of Roads and ensure that he is disbursed to construct the roads and I will take a personal interest in them.”

President Akufo-Addo further urged the people and Chiefs of Ada to collaborate with the company to sufficiently reap the full benefits of the mine’s establishment.

In his remarks, the Chairman of MacDan Group, Dr McKorley, emphasized the need for entrepreneurial bravery and humility in creating a significant impact for Ghana and commended the collective efforts of the Ada community and Ghanaians as a whole, as they united to unlock and share the potential of the Songor salt pans, a long-neglected natural resource.

He expressed pride in the progress made, highlighting the contrast between the previously underutilized natural treasure inherited and the flourishing salt industry that stands today stressing their commitment to environmental sustainability and community development.

Dr McKorley stated that through sowing the seeds of progress, they have nurtured numerous opportunities for economic growth adding, that their efforts include empowering local entrepreneurs through interest-free loans, which have now become the foundation of the community.

“Furthermore, our commitment to environmental preservation is evident in their plans for a sea turtle hatchery and a migratory bird nesting area, showcasing their deep sense of stewardship towards nature”.

“Our impact extends beyond mere economic transformation, as we have created jobs, built essential infrastructure, and brought economic stability to Ada. Our transformative initiatives have sparked hope and progress, leaving a positive impact on the lives and communities connected to the salt pans”, he stated.