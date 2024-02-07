Zebilla: NPP youth applaud Prez over Anania’s nomination.

“Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba is a consumate, experienced, affable and down to earth politician who is liked by the youth, women and even members of the opposition party “. The Bawku West constituency youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), rated the newly appointed District Chief Executive Officer for the Bawku West District.

At a press conference to congratute the nominee, the youth thanked the president for reposing confidence in the nominee. They expressed optimism that the nominee would be given the required votes during the endorsement process.

Below is the full statement:

Greetings to every one present here. We are most honored for having you, the media in our mist this afternoon, thank you for accepting this humble invitation of ours.

We wish to take this opportunity to thank His Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo for appointing one of our own an illustrious and indefatigable son of Kusaug Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba as the District Chief Executive for Bawku

West District. We further consider the gesture as His Excellency’s loud call on the Ghanaian youth to join the wagon of nation building, that all Ghanaians, young and old are enjoined to contribute their quota to national development.

As youth, we are highly elated by the President’s nomination.

We also wish to warmly congratulate Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba on his nomination by the President as DCE for Bawku West District Assembly. We believes so much in the confidence and competence of Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba.

We are most optimistic that the discipline and high sense of responsibility which are imbued in Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba shall drive him in partnering His Excellency, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia and our parliamentary candidate Dr. John Kingsely Kurugu to break the 8 and win the seat.

We therefore wish to admonish all and sundry within the Bawku West District to grant Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba their maximum cooperation such that he could partner His Excellency Dr. Mahamud Bawumia to bring development to the Bawku West District.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba has been a key pillar in our sustained success and progress as a party in the Zebilla Constituency over the years. The announcement of his nomination was received with wide excitement across the constituency.

Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba is a consummate, experienced, affable and down to earth politician who is liked by the youth, women and even members of the opposition parties.

His deep understanding of politics and developmental issues of the constituency makes his nomination a perfect one. He is the peoples’ man and we see his nomination as timely. He has the soft skills and tact to lead the process of mending differences in our party at the local level.

Haven been elected twice as constituency organizer in 2014 and 2018 and elected constituency secretary in 2022 respectively, served at the polling station and electoral area levels, served as the party’s I.T coordinator for 2016 and 2020 general elections, served as a member of the party’s communication team in the constituency and at the region has place him well for the job and we have no doubt that he will distinguish himself in his new position.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba before his nomination was serving in a very importance committees in the Bawku West District largerly due to his humility, vibrancy and commitment to making Bawku West District a better place. He was serving in the District Security Committee (DISEC), the District Disaster Management Committee, the District Budget Committee, Works SubCommittee, Gambaga Water Resources Management, White Volta Sub-Basin, Board Member, Zebilla Senior High Technical School, and a Member, District Planning Coordinating Unit.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba is a true patriot and his nomination has come at the right time. Hon. Anania Daniel Atampuba was born into the Busia, Danquah Dombo tradition. His father Chief Simon Azetba Anania who is currently the chief of Kansogo was the first constituency chairman of NPP for Zebilla from 1992 to 2004. His father declared himself the party chairman in 1992 at the time there was no single individual who by then wanted to be associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The NPP was tagged as an Akan party and to a particular tribe in the Bawku zone but his father remain resolute, committed, and loyal in the mist of intimidations and threats. His father’s hard work attracted many people to the party hence the great NPP today in the Bawku West District.

The Youth Wing wish him well as he goes through the assembly’s process of approval and we also appeal to our distinguished Assembly members to give the nominee a hundred percent support by voting for his approval. We also declare our fullest support as he prepares to steer the affairs of the Bawku West District.

We again call on the youth to remain committed, loyal and resolute to the party and the nominee and avoid any attempt from unscrupulous people to divide the party’s front in our constituency.

Shall long live NPP!!!!!

Shall long live Bawku West District!!!!!

Thank you.

