Mahama preaches against ‘Skirt & Blouse’ voting

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged residents of the Afram Plains North and South Constituencies to avoid voting “Skirt and Blouse” in the upcoming elections.

The term, refers to the practice of voting for a presidential candidate from one party and a parliamentary candidate from another.

Mahama’s appeal comes as the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Afram Plains North, Betty Mensah Krosby, faces a tough challenge from Kpeli Worlase, a former NDC member running as an independent candidate.

Worlase, has openly declared support for Mahama’s presidential bid while opposing the party’s parliamentary candidate.

Speaking to chiefs, clergy, and residents at the Sakora Park in Donkorkrom yesterday, November 21, Mahama emphasized the importance of party unity and loyalty.

He urged voters to support Betty Mensah Krosby, describing her as the only parliamentary candidate officially endorsed by the NDC.

“We don’t want any ‘Skirt and Blouse’ voting, I have not endorsed any parliamentary candidate to represent the party. We have only one parliamentary candidate, so nobody should vote for ‘Skirt and Blouse’. We need lots of MPs to help in the execution of projects in Afram Plains. The only MP I have endorsed is Betty Mensah Krosby.”

Mr Mahama, promised to turn Afram Plains into a special agro-processing zone where chiefs will facilitate the easy acquisition of litigation-free lands for investors to engage in 24-hour economy factories to provide more jobs for the youth.

He told the that “We will come before the chief and plead with him to offer us a big portion of the land.

“That land will be provided with water, light, and roads and also divide the land. And offer it to anyone who aims to establish an agro-construction factory, be it a foreigner or Ghanaian.

“That factory will be a 24-hour economy factory because they will run shifts to provide more vacancies for our youth to be employed”.

“To improve the work of the people, we will bring farmer’s service centres to Afram plains and it will be established in both the south and the north. Each service centre will have 15 tractors. Any equipment meant for agricultural work will be provided at the centre.

“We will register all the farmers in the Afram Plain. We will offer fertilisers as well and any other thing to improve your agricultural activities. After harvesting, you take part of the money to pay your debt at the office”.