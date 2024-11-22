Military Officer declares violence on election day

Residents of the Akyemansa, must have a lot to fear by the recent remarks made by Lt. Col. Jacob Codjoe, Commanding Officer of the Achiase Jungle Warfare Training School in the Eastern Region.

The military officer, whose role, includes ensuring security, has drawn criticism for statements perceived as threats to voters ahead of the December 7, 2024, general elections.

In a meeting with residents of Achimansa in the Eastern Region, Lt. Col. Codjoe, warned that he would personally intervene and manhandle people, if the police request military assistance on election day. However, his language has sparked outrage.

In a video that has since gone viral, he stated: “When I come, I will not talk; I will beat you. I always want people to try me. So, those of us seated here, any of you can try me on that day, or try any of my men on that day.”

Lt. Col. Codjoe’s remarks, were directed at ensuring peace during the elections, but have been criticized for the tone and approach.

He urged residents to peacefully cast their votes and return home, stating: “When you go to the polling station, just cast your vote, go home and sleep. When it is 5 pm, come, and they will tell you where to stand. They will count for you. If you win, clap and go home. Then you will not have any problem with me and my people.”

Despite emphasizing the importance of peace, his comments about using brute force, even to the extent of abusing the human rights of people to maintain order and his reference to collecting food by force in times of conflict raised eyebrows.

“When there is war, I will still feed. I will get food from everywhere because I will come and beat you to collect your food. I am hungry; you think if I see food with you and I have a weapon, I will not kill you and take it?”

Lt. Col. Codjoe, also stated his neutrality in politics, saying, “That’s why I don’t vote. I don’t want to belong to anybody. But I want to beat everybody.”

While, some interpreted his comments as a firm stance against potential electoral disturbances, others see them as an abuse of authority that undermines democratic principles.

His assertion that peace is Ghana’s most valuable asset was overshadowed by the aggressive tone of his delivery.

“We have a duty as religious heads, security heads, family heads, and individuals to protect the good things we have as a country. The only good thing we have now is the peace we are enjoying because, with peace, everything can go on.”

The officer’s statements, have sparked a national conversation about the role of security personnel during elections and the boundaries of their authority.

Political and civil society leaders, have called for a measured and professional approach to election security to ensure voters feel safe, not intimidated.

As Ghana approaches the crucial December 7 elections, the focus remains on maintaining peace and ensuring a fair, democratic process.

The comments of Lt. Col. Codjoe, have added to the urgency for balanced leadership and clear communication in this high-stakes period.