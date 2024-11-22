Bawumia compares Mahama’s ‘No Chalk’ era to NPP’s computer vision for education

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has highlighted what he describes as remarkable strides made under the NPP government, drawing sharp contrasts with the administration of former President John Mahama.

Speaking to supporters in the Northern Region yesterday, November 21, Dr Bawumia, contrasted the chalk shortages that plagued schools during Mahama’s tenure with the NPP government’s provision of laptops to students, portraying it as a symbol of progress and innovation.

He urged voters to view the 2024 election as a choice between stagnation and forward-thinking development, asserting that the NPP has a clear and ambitious vision for Ghana’s future.

Dr Bawumia, also emphasised his suitability as a candidate, stating, “This election is about who can deliver the transformation Ghana needs, and I am confident that I am the better choice for the future of our country.”

“In his time, there was no chalk in schools. We are buying tablets for school children. Every child will get one. No one will be left out. We are even buying laptops for teachers. We are buying it for teachers from Kindergarten to SHS.”

On Thursday, Dr Bawumia commenced strategic visits to constituencies he had yet to visit, continuing his outreach efforts across the country. While the NPP flagbearer, has already toured all sixteen regions, several constituencies remained on his list for this campaign cycle.

Dr Bawumia’s tour took him to Tolon, Kumbungu, and Tamale South. Of the three constituencies, Tolon is represented by NPP MP Habib Iddrisu.

In Kumbungu, the NPP, has made significant progress, improving its parliamentary performance from 15.2% in 2016 to 40.8% in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tamale South, which is the constituency of NDC’s Haruna Iddrisu, remains firmly in NDC control.

Dr Bawumia, also commissioned a mosque in the Tolon constituency during his visit.