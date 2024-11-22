No preferential treatment for Springfield

…The Herald’s response to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s cheap shots

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent Ghanaian political figure and lawyer, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize The Herald newspaper for its coverage of Springfield’s offshore appraisal programme in the Western Basin.

Springfield, an indigenous oil company, has been at the center of controversy over its operations, and The Herald’s investigative report, raised serious questions about the company’s practices.

In his post, Otchere-Darko, expressed his belief that Springfield’s operations, did not deserve the same level of scrutiny as those of foreign oil companies.

He implied that The Herald’s investigation, unfairly spotlighted Springfield, because it is a local company venturing into Ghana’s upstream oil industry.

This response from Otchere-Darko is somewhat surprising, particularly considering his prominent access to the oil industry and his legal expertise.

As a lawyer with significant ties to transactions within the oil sector under his cousin’s presidency, it is not entirely unexpected that Otchere-Darko, would come to the defense of an indigenous company like Springfield.

However, his post seems more aimed at discrediting The Herald’s investigative work, rather than addressing the serious issues raised about Springfield’s operations.

While it is important to support local businesses, the larger question is, whether this should come at the expense of accountability, transparency, and the national interest.

Rather than dismissing The Herald’s investigation, Mr Otchere-Darko, would have done better to acknowledge the deep flaws in Springfield’s practices, which have negatively impacted Ghana’s oil sector.

At the heart of The Herald’s report is a troubling look at Springfield’s appraisal program, a critical phase of oil exploration and production. The Western Basin of Ghana is an area of immense potential, and how it is managed by companies like Springfield could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy.

One of the most significant issues raised was the escalating costs associated with Springfield’s operations. Initially budgeted at $50 million, the cost of the appraisal program has reportedly surpassed $60 million, sparking concerns about cost manipulation.

Many industry experts, suggest that the main third-party service provider involved in the operation is owned by Springfield itself, creating a potential conflict of interest.

If true, this raises the possibility that Springfield is inflating costs and benefiting from excessive charges, at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), a partner of national interest.

Such concerns are all the more troubling given the Petroleum Commission’s approval of a reentry program for an existing well as a substitute for an appraisal. This approval marked a significant departure from standard operating procedures and has been widely criticized as a “whitewash” attempt to justify the unitization of Springfield’s findings with the Eni OCTP field. Unitization refers to the process of merging two or more oil fields or discoveries into a single operational unit.

In this case, the process has aimed at combining Springfield’s discovery with that of the Eni OCTP field, after Springfield failed to win a court battle. Some experts believe the approval was merely a way to bypass the court’s decision and move forward with a strategy that lacked proper legal foundation.

The approval of such a plan, with little scrutiny or transparency, raises serious questions about the Petroleum Commission’s oversight. The fact that the Commission is led by someone close to Otchere-Darko adds another layer of concern, as critics worry that Springfield’s connections in high places could be influencing regulatory decisions in ways that are not in Ghana’s best interests.

Moreover, the approval of such a high expenditure—$50 million—for a programme that many consider unnecessary or improperly managed, adds further fuel to the fire of skepticism.

The Herald’s report, highlights how this excessive spending could harm GNPC and ultimately the people of Ghana, as taxpayers are left footing the bill for what is viewed by many as an unjustifiable waste of resources.

Another trouble which Mr Otchere-Darko should be aware of is Springfield’s failure to provide daily updates to the Petroleum Commission. According to industry standards, it is required for oil companies to submit regular operational reports to the Commission to ensure that their activities are in line with regulations.

However, Springfield has consistently failed to provide these updates, leaving many engineers at the Petroleum Commission frustrated and angry, but forced to sign off by the CEO of the commission. This disregard for industry norms sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the integrity of regulatory oversight in Ghana’s oil sector.

Perhaps even more concerning is Springfield’s recent flights of journalists to its offshore rig to witness the appraisal operations firsthand. While this may seem like a routine media event, the circumstances surrounding it raise significant safety concerns. It is industry protocol that anyone travelling to an offshore oil rig must be certified by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) in health and safety training.

This certification ensures that individuals are aware of the risks associated with offshore drilling and are prepared to act in case of an emergency. Both Tullow and Eni, two major foreign oil companies operating in Ghana, rigorously adhere to this protocol, ensuring that only certified personnel are allowed on their rigs. However, Springfield apparently bypassed these regulations by allowing journalists to board the rig without the required safety certification.

This lapse in safety procedures is not only a violation of industry standards but also an indicator of Springfield’s apparent disregard for the well-being of individuals involved in its operations. The failure to enforce basic safety protocols is especially egregious given the dangerous nature of offshore oil drilling, where accidents can have severe consequences. By allowing journalists without proper safety training to board the rig, Springfield is sending the wrong message about its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.

In light of all these issues, the question must be asked: Why are the rules being bent for Springfield? Why is there a clear double standard when it comes to the scrutiny of indigenous companies compared to foreign oil operators, as Mr Otchere Darko propounds?

Is it because Springfield is a local company, and some feel that its interests should be protected, regardless of its operations’ impact on the broader interests of Ghana? This raises an important point about national interest and whether the country’s leaders are willing to sacrifice principles of accountability for the sake of protecting local businesses.

Gabby Otchere-Darko’s defense of Springfield appears to prioritize loyalty to an indigenous company over national accountability. His attempt to discredit The Herald’s report by questioning its motives undermines the core purpose of investigative journalism, which is to ensure that public interests are served by holding those in power accountable. Instead of defending Springfield without addressing the legitimate concerns raised by The Herald, Otchere-Darko should be asking the important questions that matter for the country’s long-term success in the oil sector.

The reality is that no company, whether foreign or indigenous, should be exempt from accountability. In an industry as important and lucrative as oil, the potential for mismanagement and corruption is high. If Springfield is not held to the same standards as other operators, it sets a dangerous precedent for how the oil sector will be governed in the future.

Otchere-Darko’s comments, while seemingly well-intentioned, fail to address the critical issues that could undermine Ghana’s ability to effectively manage its oil resources for the benefit of the people. By shielding Springfield from scrutiny, Otchere-Darko is, in effect, placing the interests of a single company above the broader interests of the nation.

Stay tuned for other regulatory breaches anchored in the polity of Gabby and his cousin, President Akufo-Addo, who has a marital ties to the owners of Springfield.