Mahama plots global diplomatic surge: Ghana to open four new Consulates in 2026

2 Min Read
Ghana will in 2026 open four new consulates in Singapore, Dublin, Massachusetts, and Lisbon as part of efforts to expand the country’s diplomatic presence, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

Speaking at the Conference of Heads of Missions and Orientation Programme for newly appointed envoys in Accra on Monday, 1 September 2025, Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the new offices will be established in Singapore, Dublin (Ireland), Massachusetts (USA), and Lisbon (Portugal).

The decision, he explained, is part of government’s agenda to ease pressure on existing missions, strengthen trade partnerships, and respond directly to the needs of Ghanaians in the diaspora.

“We have been charged to open a consulate in Singapore. We are also opening one in Dublin in Ireland, and an additional one in Massachusetts. Ghanaians in the US have been crying that New York and Washington cannot continue to represent the 50-state country, and so President Mahama granted us approval only two weeks ago for an additional consulate to be opened in Massachusetts,” he said.

The minister noted that the Singapore office builds on President John Dramani Mahama’s recent state visit to the Asian country and signals Accra’s intent to cement stronger bilateral and economic ties.

On Portugal, Mr Ablakwa said Lisbon’s new consulate is a strategic response to booming trade and travel links, highlighted by the surge in direct flights between Ghana and Portugal.

Currently, Ghana maintains 13 high commissions, 48 embassies, and 14 consulates worldwide. With the new additions, Mr Ablakwa said, the country is demonstrating a proactive foreign policy while staying responsive to its citizens abroad.

“The evolution of our diplomatic footprint is a testament to the trust the government has placed in us and our commitment to advancing Ghana’s foreign policy objectives,” he stated.

