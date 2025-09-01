EC officials sort electoral materials ahead of Akwatia by-election

Electoral Commission (EC) officials in Akwatia have begun sorting electoral materials for dispatch to the various polling stations ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

The sorting exercise, which took place under tight security, is part of the final preparations to ensure that voting materials reach all polling centres on time.

Officials say the process is being conducted transparently to build public confidence in the integrity of the election.

Representatives of political parties and observers were present to monitor the exercise.

The Akwatia by-election has attracted national attention, with both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fielding candidates in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council’s efforts to secure a peace pact between the NDC and NPP ahead of the by-election have hit a setback.

At a scheduled meeting at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Akwatia, the NPP rejected the NDC’s representatives.

The opposition party argued that the party had presented constituency executives instead of national-level executives to sign the agreement.

Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has also been spotted having a last-minute briefing with police officers ahead of the Akwatia by-election.

Source: myjoyonline