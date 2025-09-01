Major 1Major Politics

EC officials sort electoral materials ahead of Akwatia by-election

1 Min Read
1 Min Read
EC/Sorting/Akwatia/By-election

Electoral Commission (EC) officials in Akwatia have begun sorting electoral materials for dispatch to the various polling stations ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

The sorting exercise, which took place under tight security, is part of the final preparations to ensure that voting materials reach all polling centres on time.

Officials say the process is being conducted transparently to build public confidence in the integrity of the election.

Representatives of political parties and observers were present to monitor the exercise.

The Akwatia by-election has attracted national attention, with both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fielding candidates in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.

More Read

Media/Journalists/GJA/Akwatia by-election

Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election

Akwatia: Salam Mustapha alleges NDC impersonation plot whead of polls
Police must arrest attackers of NDC candidate at Ernest Kumi’s one-week observance
Police seize guns, arrest 10 in pre-election Akwatia security sweep

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council’s efforts to secure a peace pact between the NDC and NPP ahead of the by-election have hit a setback.

At a scheduled meeting at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Akwatia, the NPP rejected the NDC’s representatives.

The opposition party argued that the party had presented constituency executives instead of national-level executives to sign the agreement.

Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohunu, has also been spotted having a last-minute briefing with police officers ahead of the Akwatia by-election.

Source: myjoyonline

You Might Also Like

Guardians of democracy: The media’s responsibility in the Akwatia by-election

Akwatia: Salam Mustapha alleges NDC impersonation plot whead of polls

Police must arrest attackers of NDC candidate at Ernest Kumi’s one-week observance

Police seize guns, arrest 10 in pre-election Akwatia security sweep

Share this Article
Previous Article Osanju Frimpong Elvis/TikTok/Blood cancer Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead
Next Article Okudzeto Ablakwa/Diplomatic presence/John Mahama/Singapore/Lisbon/Consulates Mahama plots global diplomatic surge: Ghana to open four new Consulates in 2026
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NADMO/Savannah Region/Conflict/Displacement
Savannah conflict displaces over 48,000: NADMO preliminary report exposes scale of crisis
General Major 2
Dead/Aboabo/Galamsey
22-year-old gunned down at suspected galamsey site in Aboabo
General Major 3
Riverson Oppong/OMCs/NPA/Forex losses/Fuel hike
OMCs blame forex losses for fuel price hike
Business Major 1
Okudzeto Ablakwa/Diplomatic presence/John Mahama/Singapore/Lisbon/Consulates
Mahama plots global diplomatic surge: Ghana to open four new Consulates in 2026
General Major 1
Lost your password?