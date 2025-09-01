Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead

Ghana’s social media space has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of popular TikTok creator and influencer, Osanju Frimpong Elvis.

The young digital personality is said to have passed away on Sunday, 31 August 2025, only hours after engaging his followers online.

Earlier that day, Osanju had shared a video of himself watching Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga.

Although he looked visibly disappointed with the outcome of the game, he appeared in good health, giving no indication of what was to come.

His sudden demise has left many of his followers shocked, especially considering how active he was on social media just before the news broke.

While the exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, Osanju had previously spoken openly about his health struggles.

“My blood is clotting, and I’m yet to figure out what is causing this. I’m running some tests, the quality clotting profile test. I hope everything turns out great,” he said in one of his past interviews.