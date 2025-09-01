EntertainmentMajor 2

Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead

1 Min Read
1 Min Read
Osanju Frimpong Elvis/TikTok/Blood cancer

Ghana’s social media space has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of popular TikTok creator and influencer, Osanju Frimpong Elvis.

The young digital personality is said to have passed away on Sunday, 31 August 2025, only hours after engaging his followers online.

Earlier that day, Osanju had shared a video of himself watching Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga.

Although he looked visibly disappointed with the outcome of the game, he appeared in good health, giving no indication of what was to come.

His sudden demise has left many of his followers shocked, especially considering how active he was on social media just before the news broke.

More Read

Pangolins for sale: Endangered wildlife on TikTok’s marketplace research reveals

Two arrested over threats to kill Mahama & behead Lordina
Umaru Sanda Amadu loses father
Video: WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at age 71

While the exact cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, Osanju had previously spoken openly about his health struggles.

“My blood is clotting, and I’m yet to figure out what is causing this. I’m running some tests, the quality clotting profile test. I hope everything turns out great,” he said in one of his past interviews.

You Might Also Like

Pangolins for sale: Endangered wildlife on TikTok’s marketplace research reveals

Two arrested over threats to kill Mahama & behead Lordina

Umaru Sanda Amadu loses father

Video: WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at age 71

Share this Article
Previous Article Justin Kodua/Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo/President John Mahama BREAKING: President Mahama sacks Chief Justice Torkornoo from office
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Osanju Frimpong Elvis/TikTok/Blood cancer
Popular TikTok star Osanju reported dead
Entertainment Major 2
Justin Kodua/Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo/President John Mahama
BREAKING: President Mahama sacks Chief Justice Torkornoo from office
General Major 1
Sakumono Ramsar Site/Forestry Commission/Illegal Land Acquisition
All land deals in Sakumono Ramsar Site illegal – Forestry Commission
General Major 1
Bawku/Ghana Armed Forces/Curfew/Nalerigu/Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
Curfew lifted in Nalerigu township following improved security situation
General Major 1
Lost your password?