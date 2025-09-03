Mahama lifts ban on state land deals, vows strict supervision

President John Dramani Mahama has lifted the temporary ban on state land transactions, declaring that government will no longer tolerate the “business-as-usual” culture that has long plagued Ghana’s land administration system.

The ban, imposed on 10 January 2025, froze allocations, leases, and sales of state lands to allow for a full review of what Mahama described as a system riddled with abuse, encroachment, and shady dealings.

Speaking at the inauguration of the reconstituted National Lands Commission in Accra on Tuesday, September 2, Mahama revealed that the review “yielded valuable insights into the weaknesses of our current system and the urgent reforms required.”

“Today, with the inauguration of the new commission and the adoption of robust accountability measures, I am pleased to announce that the ban on land transactions has been lifted,” the President said.

According to him, all future allocations, leases, or sales of state lands must strictly follow transparent procedures, use digital verification systems, and face closer supervision to stop shady or illegal deals.

The new system would be anchored on four pillars:

Transparency and fairness to restore public confidence in land administration.

Reversal of illegal acquisitions by reclaiming encroached public lands.

Digitisation and decentralisation to make land services efficient and accessible.

Harmonisation of customary and statutory systems to promote equity and coherence.

“All future allocations, leases, or sales of state lands must now strictly follow transparent procedures, incorporate digital verification systems, and be subject to stronger oversight,” Mahama stated.

Mahama emphasised that the government’s approach will prioritise accountability at every stage, with tighter monitoring to ensure that state lands serve the interest of the public, not private profiteers.