NDC snatches Akwatia seat from NPP in fierce by-election

2 Min Read
Bernard Bediako Baidoo/NDC/Akwatia by-election

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consolidated its majority in Parliament after snatching a decisive victory in the hotly contested Akwatia by-election.

Legal practitioner Bernard Bediako Baidoo polled 18,199 votes (54%), defeating the opposition NPP’s Solomon Kwame Asumadu, who garnered 15,235 votes. The Liberal Party of Ghana’s Owusu Patrick trailed far behind with just 82 votes.

Baidoo’s triumph cements the NDC’s hold on the crucial swing seat, historically known for see-sawing between the two main political parties. Since 1992, Akwatia has been evenly split, with both the NDC and NPP claiming narrow wins over the years.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the NPP MP who won the seat in the 2024 general election with 19,269 votes against the NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye, who managed 17,206.

For Baidoo, the win follows a heated internal contest in August, where he defeated fellow NDC contenders Erasmus Koney Ali and former MP Henry Yiadom Boakye to secure the ticket.

But election day did not pass without incident. Police arrested a man for allegedly tearing down campaign posters at a polling centre.

Tensions also boiled over at the Akwatia lorry station after a clash between Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the NPP’s Third National Vice Chairman, and an escort of NDC Vice Chairman Chief Sofo Azorka. The scuffle, which threatened to disrupt voting, was swiftly contained by security personnel.

