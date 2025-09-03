Cardi B throws pen at reporter outside LA court amid civil trial

Cardi B sparked fresh controversy on Tuesday when she threw a pen at a reporter outside a Los Angeles courthouse after being pressed about pregnancy rumours.

A short video of the incident, first published by TMZ, went viral within minutes. The clip shows the rapper snatching a pen from another reporter before hurling it toward the journalist who asked if she expected “paternity drama” involving NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The question followed swirling online speculation linking her husband, Offset, to the chatter. No injuries were reported, and police did not make any arrests.

The outburst unfolded as the 32-year-old entertainer, born Belcalis Almánzar, faces a civil lawsuit over an alleged 2018 nightclub brawl. The plaintiff accuses her of assault and battery in a dispute tied to a performance, allegations Cardi B has firmly denied.

Inside the courtroom, testimony has ranged from medical accounts to heated exchanges, with Cardi herself taking the stand to rebut claims—including that she assaulted a security guard. The plaintiff’s witnesses have included a receptionist and a doctor, whose testimony focused on injuries allegedly sustained that night.

The trial, now entering its final stretch, has been marked by intense scrutiny, with courtroom footage and soundbites dominating social media feeds and sparking a wave of memes.

Legal experts stress that because this is a civil case, the standard is whether the plaintiff’s version of events is more likely true than not—a test that makes credibility and timelines critical.

For Cardi B, the courthouse has become both a legal battlefield and a stage. The pen-throwing incident only adds to the spectacle, raising questions about her temperament just as judgment nears.