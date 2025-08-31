GeneralMajor 1

Mahama grounds Ministers and Appointees from UNGA trips

President John Dramani Mahama has barred government ministers, deputy ministers, political appointees, CEOs of state-owned enterprises, and civil servants from travelling to New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) without explicit clearance from the Chief of Staff.

The directive, issued on Saturday, 30 August 2025, and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, is part of government’s effort to cut costs and streamline Ghana’s international representation.

According to the statement, no government official is permitted to accept invitations to attend UNGA 80 or participate in side meetings, bilateral engagements, receptions, or third-party funded events without prior written approval from the Chief of Staff.

The measure also covers invitations from the UN, its agencies, development partners, think tanks, NGOs, and private sector entities.

“Only the official Government delegation, as cleared in writing by the Chief of Staff, will be authorised to travel and participate. Any pending or previously accepted invitations are suspended unless and until expressly re-authorised by the Chief of Staff,” the directive stated.

Requests for approval must be submitted in writing through the relevant supervising minister to the Chief of Staff. Officials who breach the directive risk sanctions under the Code of Conduct for Public Office Holders and the Civil and Public Service Codes of Conduct.

The presidency explained that the decision is intended to ensure “a lean, coherent, and cost-effective national representation that aligns with the president’s Resetting Ghana priorities.”

The move follows longstanding public criticism of large and costly delegations to UNGA and other international events.

Lost your password?