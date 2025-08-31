Mahama to roll out School Farm Initiative for food security and youth empowerment

President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch the School Farm Initiative (SFI), a nationwide programme transforming senior high schools into hubs of agricultural production and innovation.

The rollout will take place at Kpedze Senior High School in the Volta Region in the coming weeks, marking a major push to integrate hands-on farming into Ghana’s education system .

Developed under the Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA), the initiative is backed by strategic partnerships with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Service Authority (NSA) .

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of PIAA, praised the president’s “immense support” for efforts aimed at reimagining agriculture and agro-education, crediting Mahama with driving a fresh mindset toward food production and youth empowerment .

The programme is expected to onboard hundreds of schools—targeting over 700 institutions, engaging more than 80,000 students, and cultivating in excess of 6,000 acres of farmland. Participants will receive training in sustainable farming practices, agribusiness management, and hands-on crop and livestock production (including staples like maize, cowpea, and vegetables) .

The SFI builds on components of the Feed Ghana Programme (a.k.a “Yeridua”), which Mahama launched earlier this year to bolster food sovereignty, institutional farming, and controlled environment agriculture in schools and communities.

“We are deeply grateful to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his immense support in this mission to reset not only agriculture, but also agro-education in Ghana,” he said.

The launch of the School Farm Initiative spotlights Ghana’s push to merge education with agriculture, cultivate a generation of skilled youth, and build a sustainable, cost-effective food system under Mahama’s leadership.