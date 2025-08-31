GeneralMajor 1

Mahama to roll out School Farm Initiative for food security and youth empowerment

2 Min Read
2 Min Read
Peter Boamah Otokunor/School Farm Initiative (SFI)

President John Dramani Mahama is set to officially launch the School Farm Initiative (SFI), a nationwide programme transforming senior high schools into hubs of agricultural production and innovation.

The rollout will take place at Kpedze Senior High School in the Volta Region in the coming weeks, marking a major push to integrate hands-on farming into Ghana’s education system .

Developed under the Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness (PIAA), the initiative is backed by strategic partnerships with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Service Authority (NSA) .

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of PIAA, praised the president’s “immense support” for efforts aimed at reimagining agriculture and agro-education, crediting Mahama with driving a fresh mindset toward food production and youth empowerment .

The programme is expected to onboard hundreds of schools—targeting over 700 institutions, engaging more than 80,000 students, and cultivating in excess of 6,000 acres of farmland. Participants will receive training in sustainable farming practices, agribusiness management, and hands-on crop and livestock production (including staples like maize, cowpea, and vegetables) .

More Read

Prisoners/Amnesty/John Dramani Mahama/UNGA/United Nations

Mahama grounds Ministers and Appointees from UNGA trips

Mahama courts Singapore investors, touts 24-hour economy as gateway to $3.4 trillion AfCFTA market
Volta: Over 2,000 youth get skills boost under National Apprenticeship Programme
Mahama secures key agreements at TICAD-9 to boost Ghana’s development

The SFI builds on components of the Feed Ghana Programme (a.k.a “Yeridua”), which Mahama launched earlier this year to bolster food sovereignty, institutional farming, and controlled environment agriculture in schools and communities.

“We are deeply grateful to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his immense support in this mission to reset not only agriculture, but also agro-education in Ghana,” he said.

The launch of the School Farm Initiative spotlights Ghana’s push to merge education with agriculture, cultivate a generation of skilled youth, and build a sustainable, cost-effective food system under Mahama’s leadership.

You Might Also Like

Mahama grounds Ministers and Appointees from UNGA trips

Mahama courts Singapore investors, touts 24-hour economy as gateway to $3.4 trillion AfCFTA market

Volta: Over 2,000 youth get skills boost under National Apprenticeship Programme

Mahama secures key agreements at TICAD-9 to boost Ghana’s development

Share this Article
Previous Article Prisoners/Amnesty/John Dramani Mahama/UNGA/United Nations Mahama grounds Ministers and Appointees from UNGA trips
Next Article Third Eyecare and Vision Centre/9th Kiddie Eyecare/vision impairment ​Third Eyecare screens over 2,500 children, distributes 1,898 glasses at 9th Kiddie Eyecare Day
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Armah Kofi-Buah/Small-scale miners/License revocation
902 small-scale miners face license revocation today
General Major 3
Homowo/Ghana Police/Sowutuon/Anyaa
Gunfire, deaths mar Homowo festival in Sowutuom and Anyaa
General Major 1
President Mahama to launch KPIs at conference for Envoys, head of missions tomorrow
General Major 2
Third Eyecare and Vision Centre/9th Kiddie Eyecare/vision impairment
​Third Eyecare screens over 2,500 children, distributes 1,898 glasses at 9th Kiddie Eyecare Day
Health Major 2
Lost your password?