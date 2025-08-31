​Third Eyecare screens over 2,500 children, distributes 1,898 glasses at 9th Kiddie Eyecare Day

Story by: Eric Boateng

In a concerted effort to combat Ghana’s significant burden of vision impairment, the Third Eyecare and Vision Centre has wrapped up its annual eye screening program in Accra. The event, dubbed “Kiddie Eyecare Days,” was designed to provide free eye screenings and corrective measures for children under the age of 18, addressing a public health challenge that experts say is increasingly alarming.

​From Monday, August 25 to Friday, August 29, the centers, both the Ridge and Airport branches became hubs of activity as scores of children, accompanied by their parents, came to receive free examinations. The five-day exercise, conducted by a team of qualified optometrists with expertise in pediatric eye care, aimed to detect vision problems early and provide immediate intervention.

The optometrists used specialized equipment to evaluate the children’s vision and identify any abnormalities, offering crucial advice to parents on how to prevent future vision issues.

​The numbers from the event paint a vivid picture of the community’s need. A total of 2,365 children attended the screening, leading to the distribution of 1,898 pairs of prescription glasses and 2,124 vials of essential eye medications. This high demand underscores a national challenge where uncorrected vision problems, particularly in children, remain a leading cause of visual impairment.

​According to Dr. Ignatius Safee Boafo, an optometrist with the Third Eyecare and Vision Centre, a disorder known as refractive error makes it difficult for the eyes to focus images clearly, leading to blurred and impaired vision.

He noted that the number of children being diagnosed with this condition is rising at an alarming rate. Dr. Boafo also highlighted that refractive errors, while on the rise due to modern lifestyles, can be hereditary, passed from parents to their children. This makes early and regular screenings even more critical for at-risk populations.

​The consequences of uncorrected vision in children are profound. Experts point out that because approximately 80% of human learning occurs through vision, impaired sight can severely affect educational performance and overall quality of life.

These challenges can ultimately hinder a child’s ability to achieve their full potential, directly impacting their educational opportunities and future livelihood. By providing timely detection and correction, events like the Kiddie Eyecare Days are crucial in ensuring that children are not held back by preventable conditions.

​While the event was a success, it also shed light on the broader national imperative for sustained eye care solutions. The Ghana Blindness and Visual Impairment Study of 2015 estimated that approximately 300,000 people in Ghana are blind, with an additional 332,000 suffering from severe visual impairment.

Studies have also found that a significant percentage of schoolchildren in some areas, up to 27.3%, suffer from eye disorders, with uncorrected refractive error being the most common cause of visual impairment.

​The Third Eyecare and Vision Centre’s program exemplifies the kind of proactive, community-based intervention needed to address this crisis. Its success serves as a powerful reminder to policymakers and health officials of the urgent need to integrate comprehensive eye health programs into the nation’s health and education systems.