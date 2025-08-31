GeneralMajor 2

President Mahama to launch KPIs at conference for Envoys, head of missions tomorrow

President John Dramani Mahama is set to open a high-level Conference of Heads of Mission and Orientation Programme for newly appointed Envoys, scheduled to take place from Monday, 1st to Friday, 5th September 2025.

 The conference, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is themed, “Harnessing the Dividends of Diplomacy for Ghana’s Reset Agenda.”

In a press release, the Ministry indicated that this key event forms part of  efforts to equip Ghana’s diplomatic representatives with the tools, knowledge and strategic guidance needed to advance the country’s foreign policy priorities.

It said , It also marks a significant step in aligning Ghana’s diplomatic missions with the government’s broader development and international cooperation agenda.

According to the Ministry, President Mahama, will not only inaugurate the conference but will also launch Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Heads of Mission, introducing a results-based framework to enhance the effectiveness of Ghana’s diplomatic engagements abroad.

Throughout the five-day programme, participants will receive briefings on national priorities, engage with experts from leading institutions, and explore strategic partnerships that can drive investment, trade and international support for Ghana’s development goals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Ghana’s diplomatic corps in pursuit of national interest and global diplomacy.

