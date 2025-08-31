Gunfire, deaths mar Homowo festival in Sowutuom and Anyaa

The climax of this year’s Homowo Festival in Sowutuom and Anyaa turned bloody on Saturday, 30 August 2025, as violent clashes between rival factions left three people dead and four others injured.

According to the Accra Regional Police Command, the violence erupted during the sprinkling of kpokpoi after a misunderstanding broke out between followers of two rival chiefs. The clash quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire, forcing panic among festivalgoers.

As some attempted to flee the scene, further attacks occurred at Olebu, worsening the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah, alias Nii Kwashiebu; Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan; and Joseph Shaibu Dodoo. The injured — Enoch Amevor (treated and discharged), Samuel Adjei, Nathaniel Doku, and Frederick Lartey alias Nii Obrafour — are receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Ridge Hospital.

Police say the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while additional personnel have been deployed to restore calm in the affected areas.

The Command has launched intelligence-led operations to track and arrest all those involved in the violence. It has also issued a strong warning to traditional leaders, elders, and their supporters to strictly adhere to security arrangements and avoid acts that jeopardise public peace.

The Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Head, Supt. Juliana Obeng, signed the statement on Sunday, 31 August.