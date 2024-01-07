Madina NDC member suspended for suspected double loyalty

Fuseini Djabari, a branch Chairman of the Nkwantanang in the Madina Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been suspended after allegations emerged of his involvement with an independent candidate from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Djabari, who has long presented himself as a financier of the NDC, has allegedly been attending the party’s security meetings and subsequently showing support for the NPP mole.

This shocking revelation of disloyalty and political intrigue has sent shockwaves throughout the Madina Constituency of the NDC and left many questioning his motives.

The revelation about Mr Djabari’s conflicting loyalties came to light after it was discovered by the party Executives that he had been attending and participating in the National Security meetings of the NDC. Sources indicate that during these meetings, Djabari has reportedly been extending support to an independent candidate who hails from the NPP camp, raising suspicions about his true intentions and loyalty to the NDC.

The executives of the Madina Constituency of the NDC, recognizing the severity of the situation, swiftly took action and handed Mr Djabari a suspension letter on November 30, 2023.

The party’s decision to suspend him was informed by the need to protect the integrity and unity of the NDC, as well as to address concerns about potential breaches of security protocols.

The suspension serves as a clear reminder that the NDC stands firm in upholding its principles and expects all members to adhere to party guidelines without compromise.

Party insiders expressed deep disappointment and frustration concerning Djabari’s alleged actions, particularly due to his access to sensitive information and discussions related to national security as part of his role within the NDC.

His consistent support for a candidate aligned with the opposing NPP, raises serious concerns about potential compromises to the NDC’s integrity.



The NDC, renowned for its progressive policies and emphasis on party loyalty, has made it clear that such actions will not be tolerated within its ranks, prompting Djabari’s suspension.