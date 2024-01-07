UEW student advocates cancelling Teacher Licensure Exam, demands review of training college system

By Paul Mamattah

A level 300 Bachelor of Education student specializing in Early Grade Education at the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Evelyn Esie Smith, has made a passionate plea to the Ministry of Education to reconsider the implementation of the teacher licensure examination.

Stating grave concerns regarding the examination’s effectiveness, she emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of the curriculum and training college examination to address the identified deficiencies and improve the overall quality of teacher education in the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper in Accra, Ms. Esie Smith highlighted the challenges faced by teacher trainees within the various teacher training schools, underscoring the urgency for addressing the broader issues plaguing the education system.

She noted that the current curriculum lacks relevance to the evolving needs of the modern education landscape stressing the importance of revising and updating the curriculum to equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the evolving needs of the students.

Ms. Esie Smith who is also a professional teacher at Emmanuel School at Kaneshie in the Okai Kwei South Constituency of the Greater Accra region reiterated that inadequate practical training is a challenge for teacher trainees explaining that teacher trainees often find themselves lacking sufficient hands-on experience in actual classroom settings.

She emphasized the need for increased practical training opportunities to bridge the gap between theory and practice, enabling aspiring teachers to develop effective teaching strategies and classroom management skills.

Ms. Esie Smith further pointed out that limited resources and Infrastructure also constraints faced by many schools, hindering the delivery of quality education adding that; Insufficient teaching materials, outdated facilities, and overcrowded classrooms pose significant challenges for both teachers and students, requiring urgent attention and investment.

Additionally, she stated that lack of support for special needs education stressed the importance of inclusive education and the need to prepare teachers adequately to address the diverse needs of students with disabilities or special educational needs.

She called for enhanced training programmes to equip teachers with the necessary skills to create inclusive learning environments that cater to every student.

Ms. Esie Smith therefore questioned the necessity for trained teachers to write another examination after completing their studies, writing their final exams, and becoming teachers before getting a license to teach.

According to her, she fully supports the licensing and registration of teachers as required by sections 12 and 13 of the Education Act (ACT 778), 2008 adding that it is needless to write licensure exam as the basis or precondition for licensing teachers.

Ms. Esie Smith pointed out that currently, teacher trainees undertake 4-year (Bachelors of Education) degree programmes in various Colleges of Education saying during the 4-year academic period, teacher trainees are taught and examined in not less than fifty (50) courses over eight (8) semesters, that is, two semesters per year.

She reiterated that it is worthy of note, that the curriculum for each semester includes a mandatory field practical course called Supported Teaching in Schools explaining that this practical academic activity is climaxed with a rigorous full-semester mandatory internship course during the first semester of level 400.

Ms. Esie Smith further stated that during this period of studies, teacher trainees are assigned to the field to understudy mentors in classrooms and practically guided to teach adding that; trainees are required to prepare lesson notes, and reflective journals among others, for assessment.

This she said after successfully passing eight (8) semester examinations involving not less than 30 courses, including the mandatory full-semester internship course, teacher trainees graduate from school and are issued with Bachelor of Education Degree certificates.

Ms. Esie Smith’ appeal to the Ministry of Education resonates with the concerns shared by many teacher trainees who are committed to improving the quality of education in the country.

She noted that it is essential for the Ministry of Education to acknowledge these concerns and engage in a collaborative effort with educational institutions, teachers, and stakeholders to address the deficiencies in the teacher education system.

Ms. Esie Smith concluded that by revamping the curriculum, enhancing practical training opportunities, providing adequate resources, and prioritizing inclusivity, Ghana can pave the way for a robust and effective education system that empowers generations to come.