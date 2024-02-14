Education student laments fallen standard of education in Ghana

By Paul Mamattah

A level 300 Bachelor of Education student specializing in Early Grade Education at the University of Education Winneba (UEW), Evelyn Smith, has expressed worry the declining standards of education in country and the rising indiscipline among children in recent times which Ghana’s international reputation in education has been adversely affected.

She highlighted various factors contributing to this decline, including the suppression of dissent and a lowering of entry standards and emphasized the need for the government to prioritize finding long-lasting solutions to the numerous challenges facing the educational sector.

Speaking in an interview with the Herald Newspaper in Accra, one of the main concerns Miss Smith raised was the lack of relevance of the current curriculum in meeting the evolving needs of the modern education landscape.

As societal demands continue to change, she stressed the importance of updating the curriculum to ensure that students are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s world. Smith believes that by addressing this issue, education in Ghana can regain its former glory.

Another pressing issue highlighted by Miss Smith was the gap between academia and industry saying; despite students completing their education, many struggle to find employment due to a lack of practical skills and experience.

She called for measures to ensure that students are effectively prepared for employment opportunities upon completion of their education.

Recognizing the high rates of unemployment among recent graduates, she stressed the need for practical training and guidance that connects students with potential employers.

Miss Smith, made a passionate appeal to the relevant stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, urging them to take measures to bridge this gap and create more opportunities for students to gain employment after graduation.

In addition, Smith emphasized the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country and argued that such programmes should receive greater attention from the government, as they play a crucial role in equipping students with specialized skills that are in high demand in various industries.

She added that by investing in TVET, the government can not only address the issue of unemployment but also strengthen the capacity of the workforce and was hopeful that such educational policies can shape the future of Ghana’s education system.