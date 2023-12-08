Pastors can’t gag me for supporting JM to cancel teacher licensure exams- Prof. Gyampo

By Patrick Biddah

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has revealed that some prominent Pastors, have attempted to gag him for supporting the promise of former President John Dramani Mahama to cancel licensure exams if he comes back to power.

According to him, these pastors sent him text messages ostensibly to gag him over his declaration of support for the cancellation of teacher licensure exams.

Speaking at a public lecture which was on the theme: Governance and performance of State Owned Enterprises in Ghana “ and organized by United Voices for Change which is a pressure group , Prof. Gyampo, said it is about time these individuals understand they cannot gag him.

“Who can gag Gyampo? These people must understand that I will speak my mind as far as I am vested with the facts”, he retorted.

Most of the opinion leaders in the country, according to him seem to get offended when you speak in a certain way which does not favour them.

But for him , a nation is cannot be built and will not make progress, if all that people know is to sing the praises of government, explaining that it is rather the patriotic elements whose contrary opinions will shape the upright direction of the country .

The poor state of affairs in the country and the bad leaders who have exhibited poor managerial skills according to him, is as a result of people like the pastors and their praise singing when they should be speaking truth to power.

Prof. Gyampo who spoke on a wide range of issues, was not happy about political leaders appointing incompetent people to occupy positions of trust.

He expressed outrage at party foot soldiers whose qualification to occupy public positions as those with the habit of having insulted political opponents while in opposition.

The outspoken lecture did not also spare the Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Mfantsiman, Kennedy Kelly Essuman over a supposed lithium mining deal .

The supposed 12percent proposed deal to mine lithium at Saltpond which was said to be a good deal by the MCE, has been described as “ Gyimi” by Prof. Gyampo. The English name for “Gyimi” is foolishness.

Prof. Gyampo, who said he spoke with the MICE over the matter, said it is unbelievable for an MCE worth his sort to see such a deal as good.

According to him , square begs have been put in round holes in view of the caliber of appointees of State Owned Enterprises( SOEs) and public offices.

Speaking at a public lecture on December 6, 2023 under the topic” Governance and Performance of State Owned Enterprises in Ghana at the University of Professional Studies in Accra , he said lithium is a well sought after mineral which should let leaders know that it is in high demand and therefore guide anyone negotiating for high percentage

“Lithium is used for the manufacturing of phones, computers, microphone which should be the basis for negotiation for high values and more favourable terms “, he pointed out.