‘Pastors sleeping with people’s wives, keeping numerous girlfriends’ – Kumchacha defends Kyiri Abosom’s polygamy act

General Overseer of the Heavens Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as, Kumchacha, has alleged that most Ghanaian pastors are either keeping numerous girlfriends or sleeping with people’s wives.

He made this assertion on United Showbiz while asking individuals criticizing Rev. Kyiri Abosom for marrying two wives to cut him some slack.

According to him, Kyiri Abosom should rather be commended for not joining the league of pastors who are keeping secret affairs.

“There are a lot of pastors who have condemned polygamy but are seriously keeping numerous side chicks. They have about three or four girlfriends. In this town, if you’re looking for people who are sleeping with girls unnecessarily, then it’s the pastors. So, between keeping numerous girlfriends and marrying two wives which is better?

“There are even pastors sleeping with people’s wives, lots of them. I have been in this business for long and I know what I am talking about. Ghanaians must commend Osofo Kyriri Abosom, he is the only brave one, brave enough to marry two wives in order for him not to commit adultery,” he emphasized.

Kumchacha was then asked by the host, MzGee, to mention names of pastors who are indulging in such acts and he replied,

“This platform is big. If I want to mention names, it will bring chaos. All I can say is I have been in the ministry for long so I know what I am talking about. It is happening.”

When asked whether he could consider polygamy someday, Kumchacha said there is a criteria usually considered and he hasn’t met them yet.

“There are things you’d have to structure properly. There are things you need to put in place before considering polygamy. You need to have the financial strength and I haven’t gotten there yet. Kyiri Abosom has everything outlined before he ventured into it,” he added.