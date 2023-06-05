Major 1Politics

Madina NPP in turmoil

Four executives suspended

The Madina Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region, has suspended four polling station executives for misconduct, following a disciplinary committee recommendation to the Constituency Executive Committee (CEC) under the chairmanship of Foster Arthur.

Strangely, the recommendations of the committee were received on May 20, 2023 and the same day, the NPP, constituency executives took a decision on the matter and suspended the four polling station executives.   

Phillip Nyame is a polling station organiser for S.D.A JHS (B) in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area, Mireku-Addo Grace Ansah is a polling station organiser at S.D.A JHS (B) is also in the Social Welfare 2 electoral area.

Others are, Nicholas Amposah, polling station organiser at D.C Primary School in Kweiman electoral area – suspended indefinitely and Mabel Appiah Sarpong, a polling station secretary at No. B3 Redco was also suspended for six months.

The Constituency Secretary, Reginald Bosompem, announced this in a letter dated May 30, 2023, saying the suspension was carried out under article 4 of the NPP constitution which talks about “Disciplinary and Grievances Procedure”; Section 7 of Misconduct was applied.

The nature of their misconduct was not explained except to say that the “the Constituency Executive Committee met on Friday, 20th May 2023 and discussed extensively the recommendations from the committee”.

Constituency Executives, Council of Elders, Patrons, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, are to take note and remove above named polling station executives from all platforms in the constituency with immediate effect starting from June 1, 2023.

