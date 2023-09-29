Reject Alan’s, empty political tactics, nothing new to offer Ghanaians- Afaglo

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) member from Keta South District and the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Mr. Novihoho Afaglo, has called on Ghanaians to reject Alan Kyeremanten’s political tactics describing them as ‘empty’

According to him, the Butterfly man has nothing new to offer Ghanaians and the youth and therefore must not give in to the deceit and lies he is propagating.

Mr. Afaglo said Alan Kyeremanten is part of the mess that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created but has now turned as a ‘night angle’ trying to distance himself from the rot and corruption.

“If for seven years Alan couldn’t do something good and forward looking for the youth of Ghana to change their fortunes with all the state machinery at his disposal, what new then can he do now that he is walking alone?” he stated.

The Keta South NDC member added that “even if he has lost touch with the support base of his former party what then can he now offer Ghanaians and the youth now.”

Mr. Afaglo said Alan should pinpoint one single initiative he implemented as Trade and Industry Minister which improved the lives of Ghanaians and the economy apart from sending Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Ghana is at a mess through the contribution and advice he gave and “so if he now turns to try to profess solution to the mess he and his government created, Ghanaians must expose his lies and reject him because he is empty and has nothing new.”

Mr. Afaglo therefore challenged Ghanaians to rejects the lies and propaganda been spew by the NPP government and their sympathizers because they have nothing good to offer the country.

Background

It would be recalled on September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party and declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.

This is not the first time Alan is quitting the party. After the 2007 presidential primaries where he contested against Akufo-Addo, he raised issues with the process just as he has done now, and went ahead to resign.