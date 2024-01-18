NPP executives fall for Alan in Tempane and Garu 

A group of NPP members in the Garu and Tempane Constituencies of the Upper East Region, have thrown their weight behind Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng and his Movement For Change.

The Youth, who are executives and past executives of the New Patriotic Party, have stated that, they are throwing their weight behind Alan, because of what they think he can deliver for the country.

The Garu and Tempane constituencies is known to be a pro Alan constituencies dating back to 2007, when the former trade minister won in that area in the then NPP primaries.

The group has, therefore registered their disappointment in the ruling NPP government and indicated that, they want a change in the governance of the country.

They have vowed to amass votes for Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng on December 7, 2024.