Major 2Politics

NPP executives fall for Alan in Tempane and Garu 

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A group of NPP members in the Garu and Tempane Constituencies of the Upper East Region, have thrown their weight behind Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng and his Movement For Change.

The Youth, who are executives and past executives of the New Patriotic Party, have stated that, they are throwing their weight behind Alan, because of what they think he can deliver for the country.

The Garu and Tempane constituencies is known to be a pro Alan constituencies dating back to 2007, when the former trade minister won in that area in the then NPP primaries.

The group has, therefore registered their disappointment in the ruling NPP government and indicated that, they want a change in the governance of the country.

They have vowed to amass votes for Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng on December 7, 2024.

More Read

Let’s make unity a priority– Joseph Kpemka to residents of Tempane.

Ohene Ntow, Boniface Saddique, others sacked from NPP
Alan Kyerematen wounding NPP with skirt & blouse campaign 
Alan tells NDC ‘it’s not your turn’ and promises to make history

You Might Also Like

Let’s make unity a priority– Joseph Kpemka to residents of Tempane.

Ohene Ntow, Boniface Saddique, others sacked from NPP

Alan Kyerematen wounding NPP with skirt & blouse campaign 

Alan tells NDC ‘it’s not your turn’ and promises to make history

Share this Article
Previous Article Of Akufo-Addo’s political pettiness & undemocratic actions
Next Article AI Governance Alliance calls for inclusive access to Advanced Artificial Intelligence
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

AI Governance Alliance calls for inclusive access to Advanced Artificial Intelligence
Business Major 4
NPP executives fall for Alan in Tempane and Garu 
Major 2 Politics
Of Akufo-Addo’s political pettiness & undemocratic actions
Feature Major 3
17 aspirants disqualified from contesting NPP January 27 primaries
Major 2 Major Politics
Lost your password?