Bawku: Outrage as police provides security protection to wanted ‘parallel’ chief.

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri

There is a fast protruding outrage of anger among residents of the Upper East Region’s war-torn town of Bawku and its environs over a purported security protection given to one Alhaji Seidu Abagre, who was purportedly installed by some elders at Nalerigu as a ‘Bawku Naba’.

Pictures of some police men in uniform standing side-by-side with the said Seidu Abagre at a location believed to be Nalerigu, in the North East Region where he had been domiciled since February 15, this year after his illegal enskinement, surfaced on social media platforms.

The pictures went viral thus provoking anger among some residents of Bawku.

It will be recalled that government through the information ministry issued a statement on February 15, 2023, following what it described as illegal, the installation of the retiree as a parallel chief of Bawku by some elders at Nalerigu.

The installation triggered tension in the Bawku and its environs at the time.

Government’s statement, however, calmed the situation, but the area afterwards witnessed pockets of killings and destruction to property.

Some unhappy residents told this outlet that providing security protection to Seidu Abagre is an endorsement of an illegality.

“Government came out and described the entire enskinement process as illegal and ordered the security agencies to arrest anyone who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. So, why are police guarding someone they the police has been asked to arrest? Governmenthave not been truthful at all in this Bawku case”.

Bawku has been in the news for the past two years for bad reasons. Many lives and property have been lost following a protracted chieftaincy conflict between the Kussais and Mamprusis.

Hospitals and schools, at a point, have to be closed down as workers rejects posting to the area. Several other government institutions, including the Municipal Assembly halted operations.

The state is said to be spending huge resources keeping peace in the area.

Police in the North East Region told The Herald’s Haruna Sumaila Abugri that its outfit has commenced investigations into the matter.

Robert Anabiik, North East Regional police public Relations officer in a telephone interview stated “ it has come to our notice and we are investigating it”. He, however, declined to speak further.

Information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who issued the statement on behalf of Government that declared Seidu Abagre’s installation as illegal did not respond to text messages as at press time.