Police release details on luxury robber

The Ghana Police Service, has unveiled intricate details surrounding the recent raid on the Tesano residence of Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, the spouse of the late Vice President of Ghana, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

This disclosure comes nearly three months after The Herald’s exposé, shedding light on a spate of armed robberies targeting opulent households in the city of Accra.

The perpetrator, identified as Yahuza Osumanu, allegedly orchestrated a series of audacious armed robberies that swept through affluent neighborhoods.

The modus operandi, remains shrouded in mystery, leaving authorities puzzled as to how Osumanu selects his targets.

Victims, some of whom are in their seventies, were left reeling from the traumatic experience of being stripped of various currencies, including US dollars, Euros, and Ghanaian cedis, as well as high-value items such as luxury watches, pens, and jewelry worth thousands of dollars.

The reports indicate that the luxury robber, had amassed significant wealth, evidenced by his possession of a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a Lexus, and a Honda CRV, which he purportedly utilized during his criminal escapades.

Law enforcement agencies, aided by informants and CCTV footage capturing the suspect in the act, eventually apprehended Osumanu in Kasoa, in the Central Region.

Prior to his capture, Osumanu, a self-proclaimed businessman residing in Pokuase-ACP, allegedly conducted a spree of residential robberies spanning from the second quarter of 2023 to December 2023.

Affluent areas such as Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge reportedly bore the brunt of his criminal activities.

With Osumanu now in custody, authorities are intensifying efforts to unravel the full extent of his criminal network and bring all accomplices to justice.

He operated a shop, perhaps as a pretext of being a legitimate businessman, but kept two homes at Dome-Pillar Two, which was his hideout and a two-bedroom apartment at Pokuase-ACP, said to be his private residence where he lived with his family. However, it was at Kasoa he was finally apprehended by the police while on the run.

It is not clear, how Yahuza Osumanu, picks his victims in his string of armed robberies that swept through upscale communities, but the victims some of them in their 70s, were left traumatized after being robbed off their currencies, including US dollars, Euros and cedis and expensive watches and pens, jewelry running into thousands of dollars.

Read the prosecution’s full report below:



Augustine Kwesi Okere is a businessman residing at Kacela Courts Apartments at Airport Residential Area, Accra.



Complainants Daniel Kwame Osafo and Tracy Osei-Hyeaman are husband and wife residing at Zollink Apartments in Cantonments, Accra, Complainant Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur was the wife of the late Vice President of the Republic of Ghana residing at Tesano, Accra and complainant, Margaret Alice Shaw is a 76-year-old woman residing at Alexander Nest, Ridge, Accra.



The accused person Yahuza Osumanu is a self-acclaimed businessman residing at Pokuase-ACP.



Between the second quarter of the year, 2023 and December 2023, the Police CID received several complaints of residential robberies perpetuated by a single armed man around Airport, Cantonments, Tesano and Ridge.



On the 17th of September, 2023, complainant, Augustine Okere reported to the Airport Police that at about 2:30am that morning, his residence at Kaecla Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area was robbed. On receipt of the complaint, a team of police personnel from the Airport Police Division was dispatched to the crime scene.



The complainant told the police that the accused person, entered his room, pointed a pistol at him and demanded money and other valuables. He was robbed of two (2) Rolex wrist watches valued at $38,000.00 USD and $23,000.00 USD and cash in the sum of GHC2,000.00 and £3,500.00.



On the 19th of September, 2023, the owner of the Kaeela Courts Apartments Dr. Abu Sakara Foster furnished the police with a pen drive which contained a CCTV footage of the accused person.



On the 4th of December, 2023, the police received a distress call from the complainants Daniel Kwame Osafo and Tracy Osei-Hyeaman to the effect that they had been robbed.



On receipt of the complaint, a team of police personnel was dispatched to the crime scene but on their arrival, the accused person had fled. They told the police that the accused person pointed a pistol at them whiles demanding money and other valuables and succeeded in robbing them of a Cartier wrist watch valued at Nine Thousand United States Dollars ($9,000.00USD), an iPhone Pro Max valued at One Thousand United States Dollars ($1,000.00USD), a Cartier black pen valued at Five Hundred United States Dollars ($500.00USD) and a gold chain valued at Five Thousand United States Dollars, ($5,000.00USD) all belonging to Daniel Kwame Osafo.



The accused person also made away with jewelries valued at Fifty Thousand United States Dollars ($50,000.00USD) and a Cartier wristwatch valued at Ten Thousand United States Dollars ($10,000.00USD) belonging to Tracy Osei-Hyeaman.



The CCTV footages at the premises were obtained and reviewed. On 5th of December 2023 at about 4:00am the Tesano Police Division received information to the effect that the complainant Madam Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur had been robbed.



On receipt of the complaint, a team of police personnel was dispatched to the crime scene but on their arrival, the accused person had fled. The complainant told the police that the accused person was wielding a gun and he threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his instructions.



She placed a call to the police guard on duty at her residence and asked him to look out for the accused. The guard spotted the accused person in the compound while he was trying to escape with the safe. He gave the accused a chase but the accused abandoned the safe and managed to escape.



On the 8th of December 2023, the police obtained CCTV footages from the crime scene and reviewed same. The accused person was identified in the CCTV footage as Yahuza Osumanu, who had been on the police radar for his involvement in series of residential robberies at Cantonments, Airport Residential Area, Ridge and Tesano.



On the 11th of December, 2023, the Papa 51 police patrol team received information about a robbery incident at Ridge. On receipt of the information, the patrol team proceeded to the crime scene. When they arrived at the scene, they met the complainant Margaret Alice Shaw who informed them that she was lying on her bed when the accused person entered her room, pointed a gun at her and instructed her to hand over all her money and valuables to him.



She told the police that the accused person ransacked her room and made away with a Rolex watch valued at Seventy Thousand United States Dollars ($70,000.00USD), a Panerai watch valued at Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars ($15,000.00USD) belonging to her son-in- law, David Adjaye, jewelleries valued at Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars ($15,000.00USD) belonging to her daughter Asheley Shaw Scott and cash in the sum of One Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC1,500.00).



An initial assessment by the police revealed that the accused person gained ingress into the house through the victim’s window in the kitchen which was not properly locked. The police took photographs of the crime scene. That same day, the police returned to the crime scene with Crime Scene Management Experts. They processed the scene, reviewed the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) at the premises and obtained copies of the CCTV footage.



On the 12th of December 2023, the police gathered information that the accused person Yahuza Osuman was the one robbing inhabitants of Accra and that he was at Dome Pillar 2.



On the 13th of December 2023, the police acting on a search warrant proceeded to House No. DNC 34, Dome Pillar 2, which was the hideout of the accused, but they met his absence. They proceeded to Tantra Hill and arrested one John Dela Sarbah, the shop keeper of the accused person.



He led the police to a two-bedroom apartment where the accused person lived with his family but when they arrived there the accused person had escaped. The police opened the apartment forcefully and a search conducted revealed three power motorbikes, toy-gun, assorted jewelleries, some electronic devices, a jack knife, one unregistered Toyota Prado vehicle, one unregistered Lexus vehicle and three other motorbikes which were retrieved from the house.



On the 15th of December 2023 the police received information that the accused person was hiding at Kasoa. The police proceeded to Kasoa and met the accused person seated in the front passenger seat of a grey Honda CRV vehicle. The police team stopped the vehicle, arrested him and took him to the CID headquarters to assist in investigation.



During interrogation, the accused person admitted robbing the complainants. He told the police that he went on the robbery operations with a toy gun to prevent any resistance from the complainants. He identified himself in all the CCTV footages from the various scenes. He also led the police to the various crime scenes and demonstrated to the police how he gained ingress into the various houses to rob the complainants.



Investigations have revealed that the accused has over the period acquired a number of properties through the unlawful activities of robbery.