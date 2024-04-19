Nungua gets back young priestess after underage marriage drama

The Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo in the Nungua Traditional Area, has confirmed the return of the 15-year-old priestess, Naa Okromo, who was allegedly married to the Chief Priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, known in private life as Stepen Akwetey.

This, follows an assurance by the government that the girl would be reunited with her parents on Thursday, April 18, after signing a bond.

The Spokesperson of the Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Tsetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, told Citi News that the necessary rites for the girl have commenced.

“I can confirm that by the help of God, we have Naa Yoomo Ayemuede and we have started with the cleansing rites and the purification rites for her to be able to perform her duties.”

The 15-year-old girl was released to her parents after a directive by the Attorney General. A psychological and medical evaluation also confirmed that she was not pregnant.

Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dakoa Newman, announced the development at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“The attorney general has issued an interim report which is dated April 18, 2024, and has advised that in the best interest of the child and in accordance with Sections 2 and 5 of the Children’s Act, the child should be released to her parent pending their complete review of the docket.

“Thus, the child will be reunited with her family today, April 18, 2024, after her parents have signed a bond” she stated.

The Office of the Gborbu-Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII at a press briefing on Friday, April 12, said they were expecting the arrival of Naa Okromo, to commence the performance of traditional rites ahead of the Homowo festivities.

Leadership of the Nungua Traditional Council during the late hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2024 stormed the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra to demand the release of their 16-year-old queen mother, Naa Ayemuede.

The teenager was under state protection following a betrothal ceremony between her and a 63-year-old priest.

According to them, they believe that their 16-year- old queen, Naa Ayemuede is being held at the hotel and they want her immediate release to perform some customary rites.

“We’ve been here since morning and expecting that either the Gender Ministry or Chieftaincy Ministry will release our queen mother for us. We have gone through all agencies responsible for this thing and per their pledge, we were expecting by this time our queen mother has been released, but nothing seems to be done.” one of the protesters told 3news.

The protesters comprise of queens, queen mothers, priests, youth and leadership of the Traditional Council numbering hundreds. They are demanding the release of the 16-year-old girl, Naa Ayemuede, whose alleged betrothal to a 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo sparked controversies over the past weeks.

Jaasetse Nii Ayi Anakonte speaking to 3news called on the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter. He argued that investigations so far revealed no breach of any of the laws of the country and for that matter the girl must be released to them.

“I respect our President enough and all this that are going on, I know very well that he is not aware. He may have heard it but not aware of issues and the reasons why they have kept our queen mother for seventeen days, whether in confinement, detention or arrest, we don’t know. What exactly is going on? Child protection, who is best to protect the daughter. Is it not the parent?” He queried.

Meanwhile, protesters maintained that they have a tradition to perform and they will not leave the place until their queen mother is released.