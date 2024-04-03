Nungua married girl child’s age goes up mysteriously!

…From 12 to 13 to 16 Years

The Nungua Traditional Council, has stated that Naa Yoomo Ayemuede, the spouse of Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, is currently 16 years old, and not 12, as previously reported.

This statement contradicts the age of 13, given by the Mankralo of the Nungua traditional area in an interview on the Citi Breakfast ShowonCiti FM yesterday, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, wedded the girl in a traditional ceremony that took place on Saturday.

Facing criticism, community leaders, have defended their actions, stating that outsiders do not understand their customs and traditions.

Footage and images from Saturday’s elaborate event, attended by numerous community members, have been widely disseminated on social media, sparking widespread outrage among Ghanaians.

During the ceremony, a woman, speaking in the local Ga language, instructed the girl; also known as Naa Okromo, to dress provocatively for her husband.

Further advice was given to the girl to prepare for marital duties and to use the gifted perfumes to enhance her attractiveness to her husband.

These comments, have intensified the public outcry, as they suggest that the marriage was not merely symbolic.

In response, critics are urging authorities to annul the marriage and launch an investigation into Mr Tsuru.

Wor Lumo Boni Nuumo Noi Osekan Kpeneku, a member of the Nungua Traditional Council at a presser in Accra yesterday said that “The girl in question is actually 16 years old. We accept and agree that by the constitution of the land, she is underage. But she is not married as is being stated. That is not the issue.”

Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse also noted that “We would like to emphasise that there is no carnal relationship or marriage involved as perceived by many. Naa Yoomo, attends one of the best private schools in Nungua. She has a chauffeur that takes her to school and brings her home. She’s been attended to.”

“As we have indicated for the past six years she has been performing this particular rite and for that matter, we have the elderly within the community that takes good care of her. She has no friends because she accepts and understands that the task that is ahead for her to perform does not permit her to have a normal child upbringing. It is part of being a royal.”

The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, had threatened to deal with the Ghana Police Service if anything should happen to Naa Okromo the 12-year-old child whose marriage to a 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra has sparked public outcry.

Following the public backlash, the Police, said they have identified Naa Okromo and her mother and the two are currently under police protection.

The Ghana Police Service in its statement, noted it is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.

Reacting to the Police, Rev D.N. Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administrations at the Office of Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse at a press conference, said they will hold the Police responsible if anything should happen to Naa Okromo whom he described as their royal.

“The police said the young lady who is our queen is under their protection, therefore if the police have remarked that she is under police protection, where again do we want to find her? We are telling the world that she is our royal and if the police are saying they are taking care of her, then the police must be reminded that whatever happens to her, traditionally we will deal with the police,” Rev Ankrah angrily said.

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, who is from the town has explained the marriage between the 63-year-old traditional priest in Nungua and a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.

As an indigene of Nungua, Lion, as he is popularly called said the marriage is just to preserve the chastity of the young girl.

“The young girl is the one who carries our sacred pot and interacts with the gods before our festival, so we don’t want her to be sleeping around. The marriage is just a symbolic ceremony to ward off men who might lure her” Mr Afotey-Agbo, explained in Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem yesterday.

The sexagenarian Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, has come under intense pressure after his marriage to a minor, Naa Ayemoede.

Many believe the act is a breach of the girl’s fundamental human rights and violates the Children’s Act.

The Police have since moved in to offer protection for the girl and her mother from attacks.

But Mr Afotey-Agbo, said the public backlash is borne out of ignorance of the tradition at Nungua.

“Things are outrageous because they didn’t communicate well. To us, it is symbolic and the communication didn’t go well. The girl can marry when she is ready and of age. It’s not something she will do for the rest of her life. We will be getting new girls to lead those rites” he stated.

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister, maintained that Gborbu Wulomo, has many wives and thus cannot sleep with the little girl as many are insinuating.

“The man has wives traditionally, but has nothing to do with them sexually in this context. It’s a symbolic rite and we always need a clean person to lead that custom. The rites have to be conducted in public to prevent some men from touching her, as things would not be right spiritually. It’s an awareness to send a signal to men not to touch the young girl” he added.

Meanwhile, Human Rights lawyer and MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest, investigate and prosecute Gborbu Wulomo for marrying the 12-year-old child Naa Okromo.

The traditional ceremony held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, known as the Gborbu Wulomo and the young girl, Naa Okromo, has since gone viral.

In defense of his actions, the Gborbu Wulomo, claimed that the girl would not be required to fulfill any marital duties, including sex but to perform traditional rites according to their customs.

However, lawyer Sosu, is not enthused.

According to the lawmaker, “the conduct of the Wulomo constitutes a breach of both local and international laws on child care and protection and the said conduct is criminal.”

He explained that Ghana is a signatory to several international conventions that abhors child bethrotals and marriages. In particular, he requested that the CID boss averts his mind to Article 16(2) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states that “marriage shall be entered into only with the free and full consent of the intending spouses”.

It is in light of the foregoing that Mr Sosu has prayed the CID boss to exercise his powers of arrest, investigations including potential defilement and prosecution in the defence and protection of this innocent child.

But responding to the matter, the GaDangme Council in a statement, signed by President Nii Ayikoi Otoo, who is a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Ghana, noted that after its meeting with the Gborbu Wulomo and some of his elders, the narrative making rounds is different.

It is “important to clarify that the traditional ruler has stated that the relationship with the underage girl is a betrothal and not a marriage. This distinction to us has altered the legal implications.”

“We are inclined to side with the Gborbu Wulomo since the original reportage made the point that there was another ceremony that awaited the girl to purify and prepare her for procreation.”

While the Council agreed that a betrothal could involve an underage person, it said it does not allow the individual to have a sexual relationship with that child, which could put her education at risk or even put her in danger of having a difficult delivery due to underdeveloped organs.

“The GaDangme Council also urges the parents of the child to keep an eye on her and let her understand that notwithstanding the betrothal demanded by custom, she is still a child and entitled to enjoy life and engage in youthful activities like all others of her age,” it stated.

The Council urged Gborbu Wulomo to address the issue, alleviate the concerns surrounding the betrothal, and ensure that the girl’s well-being and rights are safeguarded, and that her best interests, such as her education, are prioritized throughout the engagement process.

“She should continue her education until she reaches the legal age of marriage, and even marriage should not disrupt her education if she is still willing to continue.”

Meanwhile, the police have said they are investigating the alleged marriage between the 12-year-old girl and 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo.

The Police in a statement noted that they had identified the location of the girl and her mother in Nungua, Accra and are currently under Police protection.