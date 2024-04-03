Ghana’s Passport fees still cheapest in West Africa- Minister

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, is shocked at the public backlash over the increase in passport fees.

In his view, Ghana’s passport fee is the cheapest in the sub-region, thus Ghanaians must brace themselves to pay the full amount.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, announced upward adjustments in its fees for services effective Monday, April 1, 2024.

The Ministry, in a statement, clarified that this decision aligns with the 2023 fees regulations, L.I.2481.

Ghana (to be Polycarbonate in months, this year) Standard 32-page passport is priced at GH500, while the Jumbo 48-page passport is GHC644, the Expedited Standard 32-page passport is GHC700 and the Expedited Jumbo 48-page passport is priced at GHC800.

“We are the cheapest when it comes to passport fees. Because of hypocrisy and politics, then we start to lambast. We have to level with Ghanaians and tell them the truth” Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong, said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme yesterday, Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

According to him, the cost of producing each passport is substantial, far exceeding what applicants currently pay.

The deputy Foreign Minister, noted that the government’s subsidy of passport fees is woefully inadequate which has adversely impacted their operations.

“The financial support from the government cannot continue and this is affecting even our operations” he bemoaned.

To Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong, Ghana’s passport fee is relatively low, as compared to neighbouring countries.

The deputy Foreign Minister, underscored the need for change noting that, “we cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand”.

Going forward, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong, was optimistic with the increase, revenue streams will improve and processes for passport acquisition will be efficient.

He acknowledged the financial burden on Ghanaians, but appealed for their understanding and cooperation in adapting to the new fee structure.

The Ministry as part of its mandate, has put in place measures to improve its revenue collection in 2023 by enhancing service delivery in other regions of the country and Missions abroad.

In addition to enhancing passport service delivery, the Ministry, will tighten its oversight mechanisms to reduce revenue losses and leakages to middlemen.

The Ministry, will continually pursue timely and efficient service delivery to the public by establishing Passport Application Centres (PACs) in all Regional capitals.

A cursory survey of passport prices in the West African sub-region, indicates that the prices charged in Ghana per passport booklet is the lowest.

Considering the rates of inflation in Ghana coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on global supply chains, it has become necessary to adopt a structured approach aimed at reviewing the prices of passport booklets periodically, in order to forestall the lengthy review periods and the negative impact on the quality of services rendered to the public. This structured approach should enable automatic adjustments in the prices of booklets to reflect actual costs of production.

Meanwhile, more details released on the Passports fees, said that it went effective 1st April ,because of the following:

1. Currently charged GHs100 Production and the issuance cost is Ghs 300

2. Government subsidizing GHs 200

3. Middle of 2023, we requested Parliament and the Finance Ministry to consider an upward review. By January this year, wages and salaries plus materials and overheads have gone up by a good margin

4. We are the cheapest in the whole West Africa subregion with passport issuance at $8 equivalent 100gh. The next cheapest is Liberia at $40. Coincidentally Ghana and Liberia, use the same supplier or production source/ company.

5. We are not able to invest in the issuance of passports- no / low investment in IT equipment, computers, capturing and biometrics machines, printers etc. This has led to delays in the production and issuance process and also to a booming Goro Boys business.

6. Very soon- later in the year- we will start issuing chip-embedded passports as against our current biometric passport. The chip embedded is a requirement from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Our passports have to be ICAO complaints. The production and issuance of this chip-embedded passport cost more and is more security-proof.

7. Our research shows that 60% of the passports issued are not needed for travel in real-time.

8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not increase the fees on its own. We went through the legally and constitutionally required route – the Ministry of Finance and Parliament subjected our request to vigorous scrutiny and finally approved the appropriate fees and issued a Legislative Instruments (L.I.2481)