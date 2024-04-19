NDC Muslims hold prayers for victory 2024

By Patrick Biddah

A group of Muslim members of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) have rallied each other’s support towards winning the 2024 general elections.

The members of the group, who come from diverse professional backgrounds, held prayers at the party headquarters prior to the Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations.

The prayers, which is termed as Iftar, forms part of activities to make merry and franternise among the Muslims which is in line with Islam teachings and practise.

The 2020 Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Joshua Alabi, who was the guest of honour, expressed the need to salvage the country from what he says is the destruction of the economy by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He, therefore commended the Muslims of NDC descent, for coming together to pray for the NDC and working for the victory.

He also advised them against allowing themselves to be used for violent activities.