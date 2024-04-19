Major 3Politics

NDC Muslims hold prayers for victory 2024

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

By Patrick Biddah

A group of Muslim members of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) have rallied each other’s support towards winning the 2024 general elections.

The members of the group, who come  from diverse professional backgrounds, held prayers at the party headquarters  prior to the Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations.

The prayers, which is termed as Iftar, forms part of activities to make merry and franternise among the Muslims which is in line with Islam teachings and practise.

The 2020 Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Joshua Alabi, who was the guest of honour, expressed the need to salvage the country from what he says is the destruction of the economy by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

More Read

Muslim Aid hosts iftar distribution in the UK’s poorest borough

He, therefore commended the Muslims of NDC descent, for coming together to pray for the NDC and working for the victory.

He also advised them against allowing themselves to be used for violent activities.

You Might Also Like

Muslim Aid hosts iftar distribution in the UK’s poorest borough

Share this Article
Previous Article Ghana needs revolutionary change across all political spheres-Alan 
Next Article Parliament rubbishes charges against Bagbin by Jubilee House boys
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sammy Gyamfi raises concerns over future viability of new phase of Tema-Mpakadan Railway project
Major 2 Politics
Sabotage claims engulf Ghana’s newly imported train accident
Business Major 1
Transport minister pays his favorite company US$33.3 million
Business Major 1
Police release details on luxury robber
General Major 1
Lost your password?