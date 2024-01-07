Family cum political ties disrupt military leadership at 4th Battalion of Infantry

In a surprising turn of events, the 4th Battalion of Infantry, since May 2023, has seen a change in leadership with Major Sarfo Dappah, assuming the role of commanding officer.

Major Sarfo Dappah is none other than the younger brother of Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dappah, creating a unique familial connection within the ranks of the military.

What raises eyebrows, The Herald has picked is the fact that the Ghana Army, equipped with over 90 Infantry Lieutenant Colonels, opted for Major Dappah for the commanding officer position in Kumasi.

Critics argue that this novel decision may be influenced by Major Dappah’s family background, as their father was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sources suggest that Major Dappah’s swift rise to such a prominent role against military convention may not solely be attributed to his military prowess but also to political connections.

The 4th Battalion of Infantry has always been led by a Lieutenant Colonels.

The Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dappah, being the sister of Major Dappah, adds an additional layer to the intricacies surrounding this appointment.

Furthermore, speculation is rife that Major Dappah’s elevation to such a key position might be part of a strategic move, possibly preparing him for a role in the upcoming elections.

Critics argue that the alignment of his family ties and political affiliations may play a significant role in shaping his future trajectory within both the military and political spheres.

As the public watches closely, questions regarding the transparency of military appointments and the potential intertwining of military and political interests arise. The 4th Battalion’s new commander, Major Sarfo Dappah, now faces the challenge of proving his leadership capabilities and dispelling any concerns related to favoritism or undue influence in this key military position.

Interestingly, his brother inlaw, the husband of the Deputy Attorney General, is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency, Dr Yaw Twerefour.

He is vying for the Kwahu NPP seats in the Eastern Region.

He has filed at the Mpraeso Constituency seeking to unseat Davis Ansah Opoku alias OPK.

More to come!