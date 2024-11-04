Lordina Mahama equips Tishigu Health Centre in Tamale.

Former First Lady, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama last Friday, donated a quantity of hospital equipment and medical supplies to the Tishigu Health Centre in the Tamale North Constituency. The items donated by the Lordina Foundation and presented to the Centre by Mrs Mahama include:

– 10 Hospital Beds

• 2 Delivery Beds

• 2 Overbed Tables

• 2 Wheel Chairs

• 1 Fridge

• 2 Baby Cots

• 2 Baby Crib

• 2 Baby Cart

• 4 Boxes of Gloves

• 1 Box and 6 Packs of Syringes

• 1 Baby Scale

• 5 pairs of Crocs

• 1 Box of Gauze

• 2 Boxes of Gowns

• And Theatre Uniforms



Addressing the chiefs, staff of the health centre, and the people of Ward K, where the health centre is located, Mrs Mahama, wife of NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, said: “In a country where quality healthcare often seems out of reach for many, our presence here today and the donation we are making, are meant to bring hope. These beds and equipment, donated on behalf of my Foundation, are necessary to promote comfort and healing in this health facility.”



She added: “This is a testament to the belief my husband and I hold, that everyone, no matter where they live, deserves the highest quality healthcare. By equipping our local clinics with these essential supplies, we are taking a meaningful step toward bridging this gap. We are working to make healthcare not a privilege for a few, but a right for everyone.”