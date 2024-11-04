Reeves’ SHOCKING tax grab: Pensions targeted by Inheritance Tax – act now or risk losing family wealth

In a shocking twist from UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget, families now face the alarming prospect of their pensions being subject to Inheritance Tax (IHT).

As of now, the exact details are murky, but Reeves has made it clear: from 2027, your pension savings—once believed to be a reliable shield against IHT—could be on the chopping block.

Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, says this announcement, coming with just a vague promise of “consultation,” has left “families scrambling to understand what this will mean for their carefully built wealth.”

Currently, pensions are often considered a safe haven when it comes to Inheritance Tax.

He notes: “This longstanding treatment has allowed hard-working families to grow, save, and protect their retirement funds, often with the understanding that they could be passed on to loved ones without incurring this punitive tax.

“For many, pensions are an inheritance lifeline, especially as homeownership becomes increasingly challenging. Families rely on these savings, not only as a means of supporting their retirement but also as a way to provide for their children and grandchildren.”

Today, UK taxpayers can transfer pension savings without triggering an IHT bill. Pensions have effectively become a means for families to ensure some financial stability for future generations, often forming the bedrock of wealth transfer strategies.

This tax-free status has, for many, been a rare and welcome assurance amid a landscape of rising taxes and growing cost-of-living pressures.

“However, if Reeves’ plan goes into effect, families across the nation could see a massive shift in the legacy they can pass down. This move isn’t just an alteration; it’s an upheaval of a core financial planning tenet.”

The deVere CEO continues: “We firmly oppose this direction, which we believe strikes at the very heart of family stability and financial security.

“The Chancellor’s proposal has the potential to dismantle family wealth, hitting savers hard and challenging the very concept of retirement security.

“Many pension holders, particularly those who have saved for years, never anticipated having to navigate such a significant change. The potential ripple effects are staggering: increased financial anxiety among retirees, a hastening of pension fund withdrawals, and the gutting of a system designed to support families long-term.”

He goes on to add: “It’s not just the tax itself that is worrying; it’s the environment of unpredictability it creates.

“Already, many savers are asking: Should I change my pension strategy? Will there be other ‘consultations’ to expand this tax even further?

“To be clear, this isn’t a move that only impacts the wealthiest households. In fact, this change could disproportionately affect middle-income families who have worked hard to set aside money for retirement.

“Many Britons have spent years, if not decades, contributing to their pension pots. Their aim? To provide a level of security for themselves and their families after years of work.

“The government’s new approach threatens to unravel this goal, effectively undoing years of disciplined financial planning,” comments Nigel Green.

What does this mean for UK families today? It means that action must be taken immediately.

“This isn’t a wait-and-see situation. Families need to review their financial plans, potentially seek expert guidance, and start making strategic adjustments to protect what they’ve worked for.

“Pensions were never meant to be a vehicle for inheritance tax collection—they were designed as a means to retire with dignity and to allow for wealth transfer to loved ones. This proposed tax would turn that on its head.”

deVere urges all pension holders to act now. Consulting a financial advisor, re-evaluating pension contributions, and exploring alternative wealth transfer options could prove critical. While the details of this new policy are going into consultation, the risks are already apparent, and waiting could lead to losing out on valuable planning opportunities.

In a time of economic uncertainty, families deserve a financial environment that upholds, not undermines, the fruits of their labour.

“This issue is far too urgent to ignore; your family’s future may well depend on it,” concludes the deVere Group CEO.